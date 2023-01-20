CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2022 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the year ending December 31, 2022. Operating results for the year were dominated by rising net interest income and related net interest margins; continued asset quality strength; recoveries of prior loan losses; and the difficult operating environment for mortgage banking. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $3.7 million, or $2.97 basic and $2.16 diluted earnings per share, compared to $6.7 million, or $5.64 basic and $4.06 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2021; and net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was $0.9 million, or $0.81 basic and $0.59 diluted earnings per share, compared to $1.1 million, or $1.28 basic and $0.92 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2021.

   Financial highlights for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2022, include:

  • Net interest income and margin were $23.9 million and 3.27%, respectively, for the twelve-month period, compared to $23.3 million and 3.22%, respectively, in the same period of 2021; and $6.1 million and 3.32%, respectively, for the quarter, compared to $5.9 million and 3.18%, respectively, for the same period of 2021. These improvements were despite $0.8 million lower Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan fee accretion income and $0.4 million more subordinated debt interest expense in 2022, compared to the prior year. Stronger results reflect primarily higher earning asset balances and yields, and the relatively high level of non-interest bearing checking account balances. All remaining PPP loans were fully repaid in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net mortgage banking revenues were down $9.3 million and $1.7 million for the twelve months and quarter, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2021. The change was due to a $260 million or 58% decline in loan originations for the twelve-month period compared to the prior year, as a result of average 30-year mortgage rates rising by more than 250 basis points from 2021 to 2022 and the dramatic competitive tightening of pricing margins across the mortgage banking industry.
  • As of December 31, 2022, non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.20% and 0.16%, respectively, compared to 0.21% and 0.14%, respectively, on December 31, 2021. In addition, net recoveries resulting from collections of loans previously charged off were 0.33% of average loans for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022; combined with ongoing collections and pay-offs of classified assets there was a reversal of loan losses of $0.6 million for the quarter. Reversals of loan losses were $0.9 million for the year, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2021, with the primary difference being the improved environmental factors during 2021 compared to its prior period.
  • Since December 31, 2021, the Fed has increased their target fed funds rate by 450 basis points putting pressure on deposit mix over the shorter term. Over the year 2022, time deposit balances have increased $32 million versus a decrease of $30 million in money market accounts, and interest bearing checking were up $13 million versus a decline of $5 million in non-interest bearing checking accounts. The current high level of short-term interest rates is a strong force for these ongoing trends of deposit balances shifting from lower cost to higher cost in the banking industry.
  • On December 19, 2022, CIBM redeemed 5,830 shares of Series A Preferred Stock for a total price of $4.8 million or $825 per share. The redemption was at a total discount of $146,000 to the carrying value for the preferred shares which is added to net income in the per share earnings allocated to common shareholder calculation.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIBM’s President and CEO, commented, “Rising interest rates and housing affordability have severely impacted mortgage origination volumes. In a recent press release, we highlighted steps we have taken to enhance revenue generation and efficiencies in our Mortgage Division while the mortgage origination industry consolidates. At the same time, rising interest rates supported rising net interest margins, and ongoing collection activity related to classified loans and previously charged-off loans enhanced our operating results and financial condition.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates ten banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in eight states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.
These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 12 Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2022  2022  2022  2022  2021   2022  2021 
 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:        
Interest and dividend income$7,808 $7,234 $6,411 $5,879 $6,244  $27,332 $25,059 
Interest expense 1,664  823  517  413  387   3,417  1,796 
Net interest income 6,144  6,411  5,894  5,466  5,857   23,915  23,263 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (642) 34  40  (325) (502)  (893) (1,195)
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) loan losses 6,786  6,377  5,854  5,791  6,359   24,808  24,458 
Noninterest income (1) 791  1,313  1,660  1,705  2,718   5,469  15,071 
Noninterest expense 6,316  6,311  6,374  6,262  7,641   25,263  30,377 
Income before income taxes 1,261  1,379  1,140  1,234  1,436   5,014  9,152 
Income tax expense 351  352  251  334  336   1,288  2,480 
Net income$910 $1,027 $889 $900 $1,100  $3,726 $6,672 
         
Common Share Data:        
Basic net income per share (2)$0.81 $0.78 $0.68 $0.69 $1.28  $2.97 $5.64 
Diluted net income per share (2) 0.59  0.57  0.49  0.50  0.92   2.16  4.06 
Dividend 0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00   0.00  0.00 
Tangible book value per share (3) 53.19  52.24  53.68  54.53  57.06   53.19  57.06 
Book value per share (3) 51.39  49.78  51.22  52.07  54.55   51.39  54.55 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,308,279  1,308,752  1,307,289  1,295,573  1,287,438   1,303,859  1,280,259 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,796,947  1,797,721  1,798,002  1,792,181  1,784,005   1,795,037  1,778,294 
Financial Condition Data:        
Total assets$752,997 $762,965 $774,356 $764,641 $745,393  $752,997 $745,393 
Loans 577,303  564,841  549,175  529,212  543,819   577,303  543,819 
Allowance for loan losses (7,894) (8,061) (8,010) (8,011) (8,352)  (7,894) (8,352)
Investment securities 124,421  127,954  122,483  109,533  106,647   124,421  106,647 
Deposits 628,869  633,234  642,500  631,953  618,991   628,869  618,991 
Borrowings 34,485  37,168  37,693  36,789  27,049   34,485  27,049 
Stockholders' equity 83,503  87,228  89,111  89,931  91,780   83,503  91,780 
Financial Ratios and Other Data:        
Performance Ratios:        
Net interest margin (4) 3.32% 3.45% 3.23% 3.05% 3.18%  3.27% 3.22%
Net interest spread (5) 3.02% 3.29% 3.14% 2.98% 3.10%  3.10% 3.13%
Noninterest income to average assets (6) 0.41% 0.72% 0.91% 0.97% 1.43%  0.75% 2.00%
Noninterest expense to average assets 3.27% 3.24% 3.34% 3.35% 3.98%  3.30% 4.02%
Efficiency ratio (7) 91.13% 80.73% 83.52% 85.98% 88.87%  85.17% 79.10%
Earnings on average assets (8) 0.47% 0.53% 0.47% 0.48% 0.57%  0.49% 0.88%
Earnings on average equity (9) 4.15% 4.52% 3.96% 3.98% 4.47%  4.15% 6.37%
Asset Quality Ratios:        
Nonaccrual loans to loans (10) 0.16% 0.13% 0.22% 0.13% 0.14%  0.16% 0.14%
Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and        
loans 90 days or more past due and still        
accruing to total loans (10) 0.20% 0.17% 0.28% 0.20% 0.21%  0.20% 0.21%
Nonperforming assets, restructured loans        
and loans 90 days or more past due and still        
accruing to total assets (10) 0.20% 0.18% 0.25% 0.19% 0.21%  0.20% 0.21%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (10) 1.37% 1.43% 1.46% 1.51% 1.54%  1.37% 1.54%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans,        
restructured loans and loans 90 days or        
more past due and still accruing (10) 684.06% 852.11% 512.48% 742.45% 726.26%  684.06% 726.26%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized        
to average loans (10) -0.33% -0.01% 0.03% 0.01% -0.11%  -0.08% -0.08%
Capital Ratios:        
Total equity to total assets 11.09% 11.43% 11.51% 11.76% 12.31%  11.09% 12.31%
Total risk-based capital ratio 15.71% 16.42% 16.85% 17.52% 15.53%  15.71% 15.53%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.78% 13.48% 13.85% 14.43% 14.28%  12.78% 14.28%
Leverage capital ratio 9.73% 10.16% 10.20% 10.27% 10.22%  9.73% 10.22%
Other Data:        
Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 189  166  159  172  177   189  177 
Number of banking facilities 10  10  10  10  10   10  10 
         
 
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.1 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and $0.5 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(10) Excludes loans held for sale.


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
      
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
  2022  2022  2022  2022  2021 
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$19,667 $36,454 $68,097 $88,605 $59,184 
Reverse repurchase agreements -  -  -  -  - 
Securities available for sale 122,292  125,830  120,265  107,237  104,240 
Equity securities at fair value 2,129  2,124  2,218  2,296  2,407 
Loans held for sale 5,057  6,471  7,519  9,567  9,859 
      
Loans 577,303  564,841  549,175  529,212  543,819 
Allowance for loan losses (7,894) (8,061) (8,010) (8,011) (8,352)
Net loans 569,409  556,780  541,165  521,201  535,467 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 1,897  1,897  2,897  3,140  3,140 
Premises and equipment, net 4,081  4,159  4,138  4,226  4,200 
Accrued interest receivable 1,915  1,807  1,644  1,611  1,605 
Deferred tax assets, net 16,273  16,977  16,142  15,758  14,731 
Other real estate owned, net 375  403  403  403  403 
Bank owned life insurance 6,076  6,040  6,002  5,966  5,930 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 87  92  98  103  109 
Other assets 3,739  3,931  3,768  4,528  4,118 
Total Assets$752,997 $762,965 $774,356 $764,641 $745,393 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$115,186 $134,765 $129,457 $124,724 $120,479 
Interest-bearing demand 76,918  79,306  66,495  67,362  63,693 
Savings 260,159  254,146  287,159  294,255  289,943 
Time 176,606  165,017  159,389  145,612  144,876 
Total deposits 628,869  633,234  642,500  631,953  618,991 
Short-term borrowings 24,789  27,480  28,013  27,117  27,049 
Long-term borrowings 9,696  9,688  9,680  9,672  - 
Accrued interest payable 554  227  287  144  100 
Other liabilities 5,586  5,108  4,765  5,824  7,473 
Total liabilities 669,494  675,737  685,245  674,710  653,613 
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 14,633 shares and 20,463 shares of series A and 1,610 shares and 1,610 shares of series B; convertible; $16.2 million and $22.1 million aggregate liquidation preference, respectively 13,806  18,762  18,762  18,762  18,762 
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,323,547 and 1,306,660 issued shares; 1,309,478 and 1,292,591 outstanding shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (1) 1,324  1,324  1,324  1,318  1,307 
Capital surplus 180,777  180,664  180,544  180,431  180,360 
Accumulated deficit (105,025) (106,081) (107,108) (107,997) (108,897)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (6,845) (6,907) (3,877) (2,049) 782 
Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (2) (534) (534) (534) (534) (534)
Total stockholders' equity 83,503  87,228  89,111  89,931  91,780 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$752,997 $762,965 $774,356 $764,641 $745,393 
      
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 58,897 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at December 31, 2022 and 66,299 shares at December 31, 2021.
(2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 12 Months Ended
 December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31, December 31,December 31,
  2022  2022  2022  2022  2021   2022  2021 
 (Dollars in thousands)
         
Interest Income        
Loans$6,426 $6,029 $5,542 $5,254 $5,572  $23,251 $22,325 
Loans held for sale 63  96  90  58  131   307  536 
Securities 948  826  683  537  516   2,994  2,131 
Other investments 371  283  96  30  25   780  67 
Total interest income 7,808  7,234  6,411  5,879  6,244   27,332  25,059 
         
Interest Expense        
Deposits 1,452  662  384  350  379   2,848  1,747 
Short-term borrowings 91  40  12  7  8   150  49 
Long-term borrowings 121  121  121  56  0   419  0 
Total interest expense 1,664  823  517  413  387   3,417  1,796 
Net interest income 6,144  6,411  5,894  5,466  5,857   23,915  23,263 
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses (642) 34  40  (325) (502)  (893) (1,195)
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) loan losses 6,786  6,377  5,854  5,791  6,359   24,808  24,458 
         
Noninterest Income        
Deposit service charges 82  86  92  88  95   348  366 
Other service fees 15  18  71  25  23   129  141 
Mortgage banking revenue, net 597  1,126  1,268  1,430  2,300   4,421  13,672 
Other income 117  147  141  212  185   617  843 
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0  0  0  0  0   0  0 
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities 4  (93) (78) (112) (23)  (279) (71)
Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans 0  0  126  31  120   157  271 
Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns) (24) 29  40  31  18   76  (151)
Total noninterest income 791  1,313  1,660  1,705  2,718   5,469  15,071 
         
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and employee benefits 4,061  4,240  4,175  4,229  5,334   16,705  21,825 
Equipment 466  396  439  442  446   1,743  1,599 
Occupancy and premises 399  390  408  422  400   1,619  1,672 
Data Processing 202  205  171  166  167   744  638 
Federal deposit insurance 70  58  51  52  51   231  192 
Professional services 415  244  284  224  353   1,167  1,161 
Telephone and data communication 66  61  60  61  67   248  253 
Insurance 85  74  74  85  72   318  270 
Other expense 552  643  712  581  751   2,488  2,767 
Total noninterest expense 6,316  6,311  6,374  6,262  7,641   25,263  30,377 
Income from operations        
before income taxes 1,261  1,379  1,140  1,234  1,436   5,014  9,152 
Income tax expense 351  352  251  334  336   1,288  2,480 
Net income 910  1,027  889  900  1,100   3,726  6,672 
Preferred stock dividend 0  0  0  0  0   0  0 
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 146  0  0  0  546   146  546 
Net income allocated to        
common stockholders$1,056 $1,027 $889 $900 $1,646  $3,872 $7,218 
         

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com


