Bilia becomes importer and dealer in Norway for Great Wall Motor





Bilia Norge AS has today signed an agreement with Great Wall Motor to be an importer and dealer of their car brands in Norway. The establishment of Great Wall Motor includes import operations as well as dealer operations with car sales and aftermarket services.

Great Wall Motor is a listed company in Hong Kong which in 2021 has sold 1.3 million vehicles and which is now establishing itself in Europe with its European headquarters in Munich, Germany. The group invests in new technology and green mobility with global R&D centers located in five countries where electric cars, battery technology and hydrogen are important investment areas in the development work.

Great Wall Motors' goal is to sell a total of 4 million cars globally by 2025. Since 2018, Great Wall Motor has an established collaboration with BMW and Mini and manufactures electric MINI cars in China.

During the first half of 2023, Great Wall Motors' electric car brand ORA will be launched in Norway. The agreement with Bilia enables the future introduction of more car brands from Great Wall Motor in Norway. Great Wall Motor has the ambition that the model range of ORA will grow with a new model every year.

Per Avander, Bilia's CEO and CEO, comments:

"It is with pleasure and enthusiasm we now take the step to become an importer and dealer for Great Wall Motors. We look forward to being able to offer another electric car on the Norwegian market and welcome Great Wall Motor and ORA to the Bilia family.”

Frode Hebnes, CEO at Bilia Norge AS, comments:

"We are humbled and proud to be trusted to become an importer for Great Wall Motor. Through the launch of ORA, we are adding to the Bilia family a car brand with exciting design and good quality at competitive prices. The combination of high safety standards and advanced technology makes us look forward to presenting the ORA car brand in the Norwegian market. Great Wall Motor has ambitious expansion plans, and we believe we can contribute to realizing these plans.”

Xiangjun Meng, CEO of Europe Market, Great Wall Motor comments:

" For Great Wall Motors this is another milestone on the way to Europe, this cooperation project with Bilia Norge AS further sets the course for our market entry and for the way to our customers in Northern Europe who are awaiting our vehicles. We are very much looking forward to working closely together in this fruitful partnership.”

Fei Yao, Vice President GWM ORA Europe, ads: “The Norwegian market is an important pivot in GWM ORA's Nordic and European strategy.

ORA is a 100% pure electric, future-oriented lifestyle brand with people-oriented brand values. Together with our partner Bilia, we will provide the Norwegian market with excellent products and long-term environmental value. Together we strive to establish a brand that makes a sustainable contribution to people's lives and the earth's environment.”

