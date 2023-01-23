Sirpa Koskinen appointed as the interim CFO of Suominen

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on January 23, 2023



Sirpa Koskinen, VP, Group Controlling has been appointed as the interim CFO of Suominen as of February 4, 2023. Koskinen has worked in the company since 2015. Koskinen will report to the President & CEO but will not be an Executive Team member.

As announced earlier, Suominen’s current CFO Toni Tamminen will leave the company. His last working day at Suominen will be February 3, 2023.

