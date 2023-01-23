LanzaTech to Host Virtual Analyst & Investor Day On January 24, 2023

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech NZ, Inc. (“LanzaTech”), an innovative Carbon Capture and Transformation (“CCT”) company that transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products that people use in their daily lives, and AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (“AMCI”) (Nasdaq: AMCI), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced LanzaTech will be hosting a Virtual Analyst & Investor Day on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:00 am ET.



Members of LanzaTech’s senior management team, accompanied by Nimesh Patel, CEO of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, will be hosting a webinar to provide analysts and investors an opportunity to learn about LanzaTech, participate in virtual tours of its facilities and participate in a live Q&A session.

Registration is required for this virtual event. To register, please click here or visit https://icr.swoogo.com/lnza/1481891. The presentation materials, as well as a replay of the webcast, will be available following the event on the Investor page of the LanzaTech’s website at https://lanzatech.com/investor-relations/.

On March 8, 2022, AMCI entered into a merger agreement with LanzaTech. The combined company is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval by AMCI’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions.

About LanzaTech

Headquartered in Skokie, IL, LanzaTech transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products. Using a variety of waste feedstocks, LanzaTech’s technology platform highlights a future where consumers are not dependent on virgin fossil feedstocks for everything in their daily lives. LanzaTech’s goal is to challenge and change the way the world uses carbon, enabling a new circular carbon economy where carbon is reused rather than wasted, skies and oceans are kept clean, and pollution becomes a thing of the past. For more LanzaTech visit https://lanzatech.com. LanzaTech previously announced an agreement for a business combination with AMCI, which is expected to result in LanzaTech becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “LNZA” in the first quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

About AMCI Acquisition Corp. II

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger with a business focused on decarbonizing the heavy industrial complex and transitioning the global energy mix to a lower carbon footprint. Our sponsor is an affiliate of the AMCI group of companies. AMCI invests in and operates industrial businesses focused on natural resources, transportation, infrastructure, metals and energy. AMCI has now invested over $1.7 billion in 40 industrial companies and has an existing portfolio consisting of 21 companies located around the world. AMCI is led by CEO Nimesh Patel, CFO Patrick Murphy, and President Brian Beem. The company’s independent directors include Mark Pinho, and Jill Watz.

Contacts:

Media Contact - LanzaTech

Freya Burton, Chief Sustainability Officer

LanzatechPR@icrinc.com





Investor Relations Contact - LanzaTech

Omar El-Sharkawy

VP, Corporate Development

LanzatechIR@icrinc.com