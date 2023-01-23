WINCHESTER, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to outdoor living, Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) sets the standard and consistently raises the bar for style, performance and aesthetics. This year, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor products, continues to lead the way for the industry with an array of new product introductions designed for today’s living spaces and lifestyles. From decking and railing to lighting, fire features, furniture and more, the latest innovations from Trex® reinforce the brand as a comprehensive outdoor living resource for professionals and consumers alike.

“Trex is much more than the world’s #1 brand of composite decking,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex. “We offer a robust portfolio of outdoor living products designed to work together so contractors and homeowners can create cohesive, stylish and sustainable spaces. Driven by our commitment to continuous innovation, we remain focused on engineering what’s next in outdoor living.”

Following are highlights of new Trex products for 2023:

Decking & Railing

Trex Transcend® Lineage™

Building on the impeccable pedigree of Trex’s industry-leading Transcend® line, Trex Transcend Lineage decking represents Trex’s coolest decking yet, literally. Lineage decking is engineered with heat-mitigating technology in the shell to reflect the sun and keep boards cooler than other composite decking offerings of a similar color*. This new offering also features an elevated aesthetic with subtle, elegant graining that delivers an unmatched natural appearance.

Originally launched in mid-2022 with two colors – Rainier, an airy mountain grey, and Biscayne, a light coastal brown – the Lineage line recently expanded with the addition of two new hues – Carmel, a creamy taupe, and Jasper, a deep mocha shade. Like all Trex decking, Lineage boards are sustainably made from 95% recycled and reclaimed content and engineered to resist stains, scratches and mold. They won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter like wood – and upkeep is hassle-free. Trex Lineage boards are also backed by a 50-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

“The response to Lineage from the field and from consumers has been extremely positive,” noted Adkins. “The subtle hues and nature-inspired nuances of Lineage boards are sought after by design-savvy homeowners looking to elevate the aesthetics and ease of their outdoor spaces. With the addition of these new colors, there are now Lineage options for any setting and style preference.”

Trex Signature® Assembled Stair Panels

With construction labor in short supply, easier installation means more efficiency for contractors. Designed to save time on the jobsite, Trex has added pre-assembled stair panels to its Trex Signature Railing line. Comprised of four easy-to-stock SKUs, the new stair panels are offered in Charcoal Black with square balusters to match the brand’s pre-assembled Trex Signature horizontal railing panels. Stair panels are available in four popular sizes (6’x36”, 6’x42”, 8’x36” and 8’x42”).

Lighting

WiFi Controller for Trex® Outdoor Lighting™

Making it easier than ever to create just the right mood, Trex recently introduced a new WiFi Controller for use with its Trex Outdoor Lighting system. Compatible with Android or IOS, this handy device allows homeowners to control their Trex deck lights from anywhere, anytime. With the easy-to-use Bond Home app, homeowners can monitor their lights’ status, set schedules and fine-tune the brightness of deck lights. The controller can be used with any Trex plug-n-play components and can control LED lights up to 60W.

Fire Features

Trex® Fire Pit Tables

Heating up the Trex® Outdoor Furniture™ portfolio is a series of stylish and easy-to-operate fire pit tables. Available in a variety of 42” square and 48” round designs, these new fire features add instant ambiance to any outdoor space and gathering with the simple press of a button to bring the flames to life. The Crystal Fire® Plus Burner runs for 8-16 hours using a 20 lb. propane tank (not included) or can be hooked up to a natural gas line, and the units are safe to use on wood and composite decks, as well as concrete patios and lawns.

“The allure of sitting by an outdoor fire is hard to rival or resist,” added Adkins. “These new fire tables are ideal complements to our high-performance decking, railing and furniture and lend ambiance and style to create an ultimate outdoor oasis.”

Engineered to withstand extreme weather conditions, Trex Fire Pit Tables are ultra-durable, spill- and stain-resistant, and easy to clean. Available in colors that coordinate perfectly with Trex decking and railing, the units are available individually or as part of five-piece furniture sets in the popular Eastport, Cape Cod, Rockport and Yacht Club collections. Backed by a 20-year residential warranty, each unit comes with a protective cover for added protection and longevity.

Moisture Protection

Trex® Seal™ Ledger Flashing Tape

Ask any contractor where a deck is most likely to fail and, chances are, they’ll point to the ledger board. If not correctly installed and protected, this single element can be the downfall of a deck’s structure. With this in mind, the makers of Trex® RainEscape® have introduced Trex Seal Ledger Flashing Tape, an 11”-wide aluminum-lined butyl tape specifically engineered for use on the ledger board of a deck.

Trex Seal takes ledger flashing to a whole new level by combining the best performance features of metal and tape flashing in one easy-to-use product. Designed specifically for deck applications both in its function and size, this 11”-wide butyl-based tape is engineered with an aluminum liner to offer a superior alternative to traditional ledger flashing. Its width creates a waterproof barrier that provides complete coverage of the ledger board. It also seals any gaps between the ledger and the substructure for optimal protection. A convenient 5.5” double-release liner makes the tape easy to install, allowing users to bend and set it in place without it flexing back like other flashing tapes.

“Trex Seal offers a superior alternative to traditional ledger flashing,” explained Dave Kile, owner of Trex RainEscape. “It is wide enough to provide complete coverage of the ledger and forms a tight seal on boards and around hardware to create a comprehensive waterproof barrier. And, with its easy-to-apply design, there’s no reason for any deck to be left vulnerable to the elements and premature failure.”

For more information about the latest product offerings from Trex, visit Trex.com.

*DISCLAIMER: Although Trex Transcend Lineage is designed to be cooler than most other composite decking products of a similar color, on a hot sunny day, it will get hot. On hot days, care should be taken to avoid extended contact between exposed skin and the deck surface, especially with young children and those with special needs.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by Industry Week. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), Twitter (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Trex ® Outdoor Furniture ™

Trex® Outdoor Furniture™ products are manufactured and sold by Poly-Wood, LLC under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc.

About Trex ® RainEscape ®

Trex® RainEscape® products are manufactured and sold by IBP, LLC under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. RainEscape is a federally registered trademark of IBP, LLC.

