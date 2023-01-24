Growing at a CAGR of 6.92% in 2022 – 2027, the global Heparin Market will compete with the other anticoagulant markets, estimates by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more people suffered problems with blood coagulation and bleeding during the pandemic, the demand for heparin products progressively climbed on a global scale. Additionally, open heart surgery, bypass surgery, renal dialysis, and blood transfusions all need heparin to avoid blood clotting. It is employed to lessen blood's capacity to clot and assist in preventing dangerous clots from forming in blood vessels. The demand for heparin products increases since it is utilized as therapy for various chronic diseases. This trend will continue to grow at a CAGR of 6.92% during 2022-2027.

Europe was a significant contributor in the market and accounted for around 35% of the global heparin market. In North America, the United States contributed to the highest sales in the heparin market. The Healthcare Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence noted that Low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) contributed to the highest sales in 2021 which will provide immense opportunities to the key players.

“Physicians prescribe heparin products to treat blood-related complications and deep vein thrombosis (DVT), atrial fibrillation, heart attack, and coronary artery disease. A sedentary lifestyle will possibly cause a rise in heart-related issues in the near future. This will further increase the demand for heparin products. Key players are projected to fulfil this demand by providing heparin products with different concentrations and combinations.”

The market shift is aided due to the increase in chronic disease which is associated with anticoagulant therapies. Some patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) have indications for intense antiplatelet therapy and anticoagulant therapy. The most prevalent indications for oral anticoagulants are valvular heart disease, venous thromboembolism, and atrial fibrillation (AF). For most patients with AF with an indication for anticoagulation, Warfarin should be substituted with a direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC). Globally, there are more incidences of atrial fibrillation, which increases the demand for heparin products. The estimated prevalence of AF increased by 33% over the previous 20 years. The burden is greatest in countries with a high socio-demographic index, though the most recent growth has been in countries with a middling socio-demographic index.

Both thromboembolic and hemorrhagic risks are very significant in the senior population. The administration of the proper anticoagulants is crucial since aged individuals have a higher risk of embolism and bleeding incidents due to their changing pathophysiology. Although LMWHs differ in their anti-Xa, antithrombin, and anticoagulant actions, they are among the most commonly used anticoagulants. The geriatric population is abruptly raised over the years, global population aged 65 years or above is projected to rise from 10% in 2022 to 16% in 2050.

Age-related tissue degradation has a damaging effect on the structure and operation of essential organs and is one of the most significant known risk factors for most chronic diseases. As the geriatric population rises, the prevalence of the chronic disease also increases. Chronic diseases like cancer require anticoagulation therapies, and the majority of patients with cancer-associated VTE are treated with anticoagulation particularly when there is ongoing bleeding or a high risk of bleeding. An article published in July 2022, before the development of direct oral anticoagulants as an alternative first-line treatment, low-molecular-weight heparins (LMWHs) were the standard of care for the treatment of cancer-associated thrombosis, with vitamin K antagonists serving as a secondary treatment option (after LMWH). When LMWH or direct oral anticoagulants are contraindicated, impractical, or unavailable, unfractionated heparin can be utilized as the initial treatment for established VTE in cancer patients.

Thus, prominent players will have a chance to seize growth opportunities in the heparin market as the demand for all heparin products increases.

The government and significant key players’ investments and pricing revisions in the heparin market serve as indicators of market opportunities. In October 2022, NPPA in India further extended the revised ceiling price of two strengths of heparin injection till December 31, 2022. The price regulations were introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the continuous availability of these products. The revised ceiling prices of Heparin Injections 5000IU/ml and 1000 IU/ml were earlier extended for the fourth time, for a period of six months till September 30, 2022.

Many companies released different heparin product varieties in the market to compete with each other. In April 2021, Fresenius Kabi introduced new presentations of Heparin Sodium in convenient, ready-to-administer Freeflex IV bags in the United States. Similarly, in February 2022, Techdow USA Inc., a vertically integrated generic injectables company, launched its Heparin Sodium Injection, USP in the US market. Similarly, in January 2022, Ohio-based biotechnology company Optimvia Pharmaceuticals claimed to have developed a synthetic method for creating large quantities of heparin, which is needed to make a common blood thinner, at a reasonable price.

