Cloud Visionary, CSPM Pioneer Chen Burshan Joins Skyhawk Security as CEO

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyhawk Security, a leader in cloud threat detection recently spun off from Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR), formally announces the appointment of Chen Burshan as CEO. Burshan is a serial cybersecurity entrepreneur with nearly a decade of cloud and security expertise. Skyhawk is leveraging this addition to its leadership team to continue to drive cloud security innovation and deliver complete visibility into the cloud infrastructure through the advancement of its Synthesis Platform.



Before taking the helm at Skyhawk Security, Burshan played an integral role in the creation of the Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) category during his time at Dome9, leading to its eventual acquisition by Check Point. There he showcased his passion for developing successful security solutions that address the intricacies of the expansive cloud attack surface. Previously, Burshan served as the founder of several cloud startups and began his career in technology as a software engineer at IBM and Cisco respectively. He leveraged his engineering background to develop 24 patents.

At present, Burshan is spearheading the launch of Skyhawk Security’s Synthesis Platform, a comprehensive solution that includes Cloud Threat Detection and Response (CDR), Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR).

“We recognized the growing opportunities in the public cloud security market and the potential for Skyhawk Security; for that reason, we decided to create this new company and bring Chen on as its leader, to provide the focus, attention and funding necessary to achieve its breakthrough potential,” said Roy Zisapel, Radware’s president and CEO.

"I hear two major cloud infrastructure security issues from CISOs and security teams, and we solve them both in a unique way,” Chen Burshan, CEO of Skyhawk Security, said. “The first challenge is false positives. By using personalized context, derived from the advanced ML modeling used in our platform, Skyhawk Synthesis dramatically reduces false positives, eliminating alert fatigue. The second is misconfigurations, especially those that cannot or will not be fixed. Security teams need a security platform that monitors these misconfigurations at runtime, so the team can stop the threat actor in their tracks.”

“There’s nothing like this in the marketplace,” Burshan continued. “It combines full awareness of inventory and least resistance path analysis as events occur, and uses advanced AI sequencing of context-based behaviors to connect suspicious activities into an attack sequence. Currently, competitors are focused solely on cloud misconfiguration and at-rest scanning tools for posture management. We have a dynamic runtime protection approach and that’s what sets us apart.”

About Skyhawk Security

Skyhawk Security is the originator of Cloud Threat Detection and Response (CDR), helping hundreds of users map and remediate sophisticated threats to cloud infrastructure in minutes. Led by a team of cyber security and cloud professionals who built the original CSPM category, Skyhawk Security evolves cloud security posture management far beyond scanning and static configuration analysis. Instead, using advanced ML sequencing of context-based behaviors, Skyhawk provides CDR within a ‘Runtime Hub’. Sequences are constantly evaluated and flagged as actual alerts, or realerts, once the risk threshold has been reached, eliminating alert fatigue. Incorporating user permissions and compromised identities and providing the observability security teams need to fully understand the cause of an incident, security analysts can quickly detect and remediate malicious activities across multiple cloud platforms as they happen. Skyhawk Security is a spin-off of Radware® (NASDAQ:RDWR).

