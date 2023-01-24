Pax8 Names Co-Founder Klaus Dimmler Chief Science Officer

DENVER, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced Klaus Dimmler has been named Chief Science Officer (CSO), a newly created position to drive innovation and data intelligence focused on transforming the future of the business. As CSO, Dimmler will be responsible for developing a unified Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) strategy to unlock new data insights, achieve business outcomes through delivering integrated cloud solutions, automating processes, and driving efficiencies for partners and vendors. Dimmler will continue to report to John Street, Chief Executive Officer, in his new role.



Dimmler has more than 40 years of experience working with and founding technology companies. His impressive resume includes semiconductor processing and circuit design careers for organizations like AT&T, Bell Laboratories, and Motorola. His entrepreneurial ambitions included pioneering work for Lattice Semiconductor, Inmos, Cypress Semiconductor, Ramtron, and Simtek. In the last 25 years, Klaus has founded several start-up companies with disciplines ranging from the Internet to semiconductors and currently holds 33 patents for his various inventions.

“We introduced the Chief Science Officer position at Pax8 because of where we see the industry going, and the need for business strategies that harness the power of AI and data insights,” said Street. “Klaus is the perfect fit to help us create a strategy on how we transform and unlock new opportunities using data and AI to revolutionize the ecosystem. He is a proven scientist in his intelligence and intellectual capacity. As we plan for the future of our federated marketplace, the role of CSO will enable us to take our business to the next level.”

As a co-founder at Pax8, Dimmler helped lead the company to success with his vision for technical strategy between the present and the future. He was one of the leading forces in building the concept of Pax8’s world-class cloud marketplace from the ground up. His new role as CSO will embark on emerging technologies to shape the company’s future.

“Artificial intelligence isn't just for large companies,” said Dimmler. “Data that is captured through our marketplace can provide the fuel for efficiency, productivity, growth, and profitability for our partners, their SMB end-customers, and vendors. Data-driven decision-making will be the catalyst for our growth and success. What excites me the most about my new role is the opportunity to position Pax8 as the thought leader in the ecosystem, sharing how an AI-powered machine is optimally applied to marketplaces.”

To learn more about Pax8, please visit pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 400,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube

Pax8 Media contact:

Melissa Gallegos, Communications Director

mgallegos@pax8.com