Stop & Shop Expands Flashfood to 11 Cape Cod and Nantucket Locations

NANTUCKET, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop, a neighborhood grocer for over 100 years, announced today that Flashfood , a digital marketplace that significantly reduces food waste at the retail level by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best by date, expanded availability of its program across 11 of its Cape Cod and Nantucket stores.

Since its launch with Stop & Shop in 2021, nearly 20,000 Flashfood shoppers across the Northeast have used the app to save money on groceries at Stop & Shop while helping to reduce food waste. With 11 of the grocer’s Cape Cod stores now offering Flashfood, Stop & Shop’s Flashfood sales will now add to the staggering 60 million pounds of food across the U.S. and Canada that has already been diverted from landfills due to the program.

With Flashfood, Cape Cod and Nantucket shoppers save up to 50% off items nearing their best-by date, such as meats, dairy, seafood, fresh produce, baked goods, and more. Shoppers conveniently browse and buy discounted items directly through the Flashfood app on their mobile phone, and then simply pick up their order from the Flashfood Zone located inside their participating store.

“Providing value and variety to our customers with a focus on reducing our carbon footprint is at the forefront of what we do,” said Tom Ferreira, Regional Vice President of Operations for Stop & Shop. “We’re proud to now offer the Flashfood marketplace to our Cape Cod customers to help offer sustainable shopping options with ways to also save significantly on groceries.”



Stop & Shop’s partnership with Flashfood kicked off in 2021 in Worcester, MA. Flashfood has since expanded to nearly 70 Stop & Shop stores across Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island, diverting nearly 170,000 pounds of food from landfills- preventing 319,200 pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) from being released into the atmosphere. This is equivalent to the CO2e emissions of driving over 350,000 miles in the average car.

“Our partnership with Stop & Shop demonstrates their commitment to sustainability and the community,” said Josh Domingues, Founder & CEO, Flashfood. “With upwards of 10% of the Cape Cod population currently experiencing food insecurity, we’re proud to improve accessibility to affordable grocery options in the region.”

Stop & Shop’s expansion to Cape Cod is part of the grocer’s upcoming market expansion of Flashfood throughout 2023 into Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. All current Flashfood store locations can be found via the store locator .

To learn about Stop & Shop’s community efforts, visit: www.stopandshop.com/pages/our-purpose . To learn more about Flashfood, visit Flashfood.com .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .