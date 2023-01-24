Hubble Bisbee And Christie’s International Real Estate, Two Pedigreed Brands, Join Forces in Maryland

CHICAGO and BALTIMORE, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maryland’s Hubble Bisbee is the latest real estate brokerage to join the Christie’s International Real Estate network, partnering with the luxury brand as an independent agency. One of Maryland’s oldest and most prolific real estate brokerages, Hubble Bisbee will serve as Christie’s International Real Estate’s exclusive affiliate for Central and Northeast Maryland, extending to Maryland’s Eastern Shore, as well as the entire state of Delaware.

The affiliation with Christie’s International Real Estate offers Hubble Bisbee’s agents and clients access to significant benefits, including increased national and international exposure for luxury properties; a global referral network; an industry-leading technology platform; and exclusive marketing partnerships, including with Christie’s venerable auction house.

Founded by L.L. Hubble in Baltimore in 1918, Hubble Bisbee has remained a leader in the Baltimore real estate landscape for more than a century. Currently led by third-generation Hubble family member Karen Hubble Bisbee, with support from her husband Stephen Bisbee and the Hubble Bisbee team, the firm is revered for its in-depth knowledge of luxury real estate, integrity, premier marketing capabilities, unparalleled client service and exceptional results.

Throughout its history, Hubble Bisbee has represented many of Maryland’s most iconic properties, including expansive estates, best-in-class equine facilities in Baltimore County, legacy homes in suburban Baltimore, fabled waterfront estates in Annapolis, Gibson Island and the Eastern Shore, and exceptional condos and townhouses surrounding Baltimore City’s vibrant and beautiful harbor, and more recently, in Delaware.

Most recently, Hubble Bisbee conducted business as an autonomous team within the region’s largest real estate brokerage, maintaining its own office in Lutherville, in Baltimore County. Now operating as an independent firm, Hubble Bisbee will leverage the Christie’s International Real Estate brand and network to further distinguish its high value real estate practice, while elevating its services and expanding its business.

The strategic partnership between Christie’s International Real Estate and Christie’s, which is separately owned, is of particular significance for Hubble Bisbee as Karen and Stephen’s daughter Abigail Bisbee Dean is an associate vice president in the Client Advisory, Chairman’s Office at Christie’s auction house in New York.

Christie’s International Real Estate was born out of the iconic Christie’s auction house, which has captivated a global audience of art collectors and luxury consumers since 1766. Christie’s International Real Estate maintains a close partnership with the auction house, creating unique synergies between the worlds of high-end real estate, art and luxury goods.

“As representatives of many of Maryland’s most important homes, the Christie’s International Real Estate affiliation is incredibly important to us,” said Karen Hubble Bisbee, principal, Hubble Bisbee. “With best-in-class technology and marketing and an extensive referral network, the partnership offers enhanced opportunities that will greatly benefit our buyers, sellers and agents.”

“Christie’s International Real Estate is built to support the independent brokerage, and we are honored to partner with Hubble Bisbee, providing the industry’s best marketing, tools and resources as the firm embarks on this next phase of their incredible business journey,” said Chris Lim, president, Christie’s International Real Estate. “With more than 100 years of history, Hubble Bisbee’s legacy in Maryland is unmatched, and we look forward to contributing to their continued success.”

Since its acquisition last December by real estate brokerage and technology firm @properties, Christie’s International Real Estate has been updating and expanding its global brand. In addition to Hubble Bisbee, in the past 12 months the brand has partnered with market-leading affiliates in Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and Atlanta, as well as international brokerages in the U.K., Italy, Japan, Malta and Estonia.

About Hubble Bisbee

Founded in 1918 by L.L. Hubble and now led by Hubble’s granddaughter, Associate Broker Karen Hubble Bisbee, the Hubble Bisbee Group is recognized for its exceptional service, high ethical standards, excellence in the industry and is a long-established leader in the Maryland marketplace with over 100 years of experience and billions of dollars in residential sales. This 4th generation, nationally recognized real estate group brings together premier customer service, sophisticated technology, thorough knowledge of the expansive markets they serve and an unparalleled advertising and marketing platform. With a team of full-time, seasoned agents as well as an exceptional, highly professional staff, Hubble Bisbee provides a true concierge experience, from the first meeting to well beyond closing. Hubble Bisbee specializes in luxury properties in and around Maryland and Delaware, ranging from quaint, 18th century brick-faced homes in downtown Baltimore, luxury condominiums overlooking the Charm City’s outstanding Inner Harbor and pristine 100-acre horse farms in the surrounding counties, to remarkable waterfront homes on Gibson Island and Annapolis, as well as the Maryland and Delaware beaches. We proudly represent a diverse portfolio of properties and are fortunate to represent many of the state’s most notable, iconic multi-million-dollar estates. As residents and trusted insiders committed to our communities, we understand all of the incredible opportunities and options this region has to offer!

Coverage Area: Baltimore County, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, Carroll County, Howard County, Harford County, Talbot County, Caroline County, Queen Anne’s County, Kent County, Cecil County and the State of Delaware.

For more information, visit https://www.hubblebisbee.com/.

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.

