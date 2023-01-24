Commercial Vehicle Playbook Available Now

Chico, CA, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many retail auto dealers have been encountering growth limits when targeting their original retail market. As the U.S. and world economy shifts, auto dealers must adjust business plans to take advantage of new opportunities that are becoming available. Every shift in the market reveals new prospects, and Work Truck Solutions® has released its Commercial Playbook series to help dealerships recognize a way to expand their revenue through new market development in the small to medium business space.

Championship sports teams win because they have the right players and a solid playbook. The Commercial Playbook series from Work Truck Solutions is designed to help dealerships recognize the opportunities in selling to businesses and to assist them in building their road map to successful growth.

Chapter 1 - released late in 2022 - highlights how selling to businesses (i.e. commercial vehicles) is a great profit multiplier by outlining many different associated revenue opportunities.

Chapter 2 - recently released - covers the New World [Commercial] Sales Environment and includes a three-step plan to guide the implementation of or expansion in a commercial department.

Chapter 3 - to be released in February - outlines how an expanded view of commercial-customer care can fuel the growth of a new commercial department, and add new products and services to the dealer’s revenue stream.

Commenting on the purpose of the Playbook, Kathryn Schifferle, Chief Vision Officer, said, “Our experience and data enable us to track industry growth and evolving trends, and we’ve collated these metrics and insights into our Commercial Playbook series. Our ultimate goal is to provide actionable insights, along with a roadmap, that help dealers explore the tremendous opportunities within the commercial vehicle business.”

Work Truck Solutions will continue its commitment to demonstrating the value of the commercial vehicle business model—and what that means for dealerships’ bottom lines—by releasing future chapters of the Playbook. Chapters will promote best practices and provide tips for success in the commercial vehicle business.

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle Industry. The end-to-end solutions such as Comvoy.com, the national commercial marketplace, and CV Showroom™, the smart digital catalog of commercial vehicles not in stock, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. This innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability.

