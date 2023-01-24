An Impressive Start For The 2023 Washington, D.C. Auto Show

Washington, D.C., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Washington, D.C. Auto Show opened last Thursday to policy leaders, automotive experts, and media partners during the highest attended Public Policy Day in recent years. The anticipation for the day’s event of special auto industry-focused announcements and luxury brand reveals filled the room as attendees gathered for an afternoon of enlightenment into the electric vehicle market. With a quick adjustment to the schedule, Senator Tom Carper from Delaware kicked off the day following a gracious welcome from Washington, D.C. Auto Show President and CEO, John O’Donnell.

Panel-led discussions, fireside chats, and keynote speeches had a strong focus around the electric vehicles, specifically geared towards consumers, manufacturers, and the new technology leading the way. An announcement of the 2023 Best Cars for the Money awards by U.S. News & World Report and three industry reveals by Toyota, Bentley, and Lamborghini rounded out the day prior to the show’s evening VIP Sneak Peek event.

“Our Public Policy Day is centered at the intersection of automotive regulation and technology development,” said John O’Donell. “And, this year we successfully provided guests with the chance to meet with and learn from the leaders who shape the future of global transportation."

Just 24 hours following the opening of the Show’s Public Policy Day, thousands of guests filled the Walter E. Washington Convention Center for the start of the consumer show. Displays of new models, classic cars, advanced electric vehicles, ride n’ drives, and other interactive experiences dazzled the eager guests. Extensive displays from Toyota, Ford, Chevrolet, Subaru, and Hyundai received an increased amount of foot traffic as guests checked out the all-new Toyota Prius, Chevrolet’s hefty EV line-up, Ford’s F150 Lighting, Hyundai’s Indoor EV Test Track, and Subaru’s presentation of Travis Pastrona’s Gymkhana Airslayer that was used in his 2020 jump in downtown Annapolis, MD.

Downstairs guests were impressed with the variety of mobility options on the show floor. From a retro metro bus to an E-Bike test track, custom and luxury rides to a sleek matte-black Polestar 1, and a virtual truck golf simulator to classic muscle car displays and an EV Hovercraft. This year’s show has proved to be anything but ordinary.

As always, Subaru’s Pet Adoption Event (Subaru Loves Pets) was an easy crowd pleaser as guests played with adoptable dogs from around the state’s many humane shelters. Puppies as young as nine weeks old thrilled the youngest and oldest showgoers. Additional crowd favorites included the Art-of-Motion exhibit where notable artists such as Matt Long and Shawn Perkins painted in real-time on new car models. Right next door was the $4 million Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport which also drew a number of spectators ready to see the high-end sports car in person.

The weekend concluded with awarding a winner of the Hands On Hope contest. For 44 hours, six contestants from Children’s National Hospital and Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center remained in contact with a brand-new IONIQ5 SE in the hopes of winning the vehicle and a share of the grant for their respective hospital to fund pediatric cancer research. At 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 22 the contest wrapped, awarding Georgetown Lombardi employee, Jeff Petro, with the keys and a $60,000 check to Georgetown Lombardi. Ensuring all wins, Children’s National also received a $40,000 grant towards pediatric cancer research. This annual contest was all part of the local Hyundai dealerships and the Auto Show’s efforts to help fight pediatric cancer through the Hyundai Hope on Wheels event.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show remains open to the public all week long through Sunday, January 29. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Auto Show’s website at www.washingtonautoshow.com.

