CARIBBEAN AIRLINES LAUNCHES ‘WELCOME HOME’ CAMPAIGN

Piarco Trinidad, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, January 21, Caribbean Airlines launched its 2023 campaign “WELCOME HOME” at Adam Smith Square, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

The airline transformed the famous Square into a Carnival Village which came alive with steel pan music, Tamboo Bamboo and extempo. There were also traditional Carnival characters like the Blue Devils, Midnight Robbers, Moko Jumbies, Pierrot Grenade and others.

The event started at 12-noon and featured culinary and carnival-themed workshops, as well as face-painting activities for children and the entire family.

Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera in commenting said: ‘WELCOME HOME’ is the theme of Caribbean Airlines’ campaign for 2023. The activity "in D Square" on Saturday was our gift to the people and showcased key aspects of our culture, carnival and many of the elements which make Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean region our ‘Home’. Without a doubt we can all relate to the idea of HOME and that’s why our team is so excited about this campaign - it resonates with everyone.”

He added: “We are also happy to announce that Caribbean Airlines will be participating in carnivals and festivals across the region, starting as the Diamond Sponsor and Official Airline of Trinidad and Tobago carnival. We are also the Presenting Sponsor of Machel Montano's ‘One show’ on Carnival Friday in Trinidad. We hope the public enjoyed the event on Saturday and they can look forward to more exciting things as 2023 unfolds. For the latest news and updates, continue to follow our social media channels and check our website. "

Other major highlights of the launch included members of the public coming together to paint a “Welcome Home” Mural.

There was also a Carnival parade along Ariapita Avenue which featured a Caribbean Airlines float and the children of the world-famous Carnival King and Queen puppets “Tan-Tan” and “Saga Boy”.

The day’s activities culminated with individual performances from Jamaican reggae artiste Agent Sasco, beloved Soca star Voice, DJ Travis World and the “King of Soca” Machel Montano.

The large crowd also got the opportunity to see Agent Sasco ,Voice and Machel perform the “Welcome Home” song which was released to the public for the first time on Saturday at the Square, much to the people’s delight.

