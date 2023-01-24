Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $8,090,127 or $2.66 Per Common Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

HAMPSTEAD, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC: FMFG), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $8,090,127, or $2.66 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $8,149,606, or $2.70 per common share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2021. The Company’s return on average equity during the year ended December 31, 2022 was 16.03% compared to 14.85% for the same period in 2021. The Company’s return on average assets during the year ended December 31, 2022 was 1.13% compared to 1.16% for the same period in 2021. Income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans added approximately $181,000 to net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $802,000 for the same period in 2021.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $2,014,282, or $0.66 per common share (basic and diluted), compared to $1,965,265, or $0.65 per common share (basic and diluted), for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1,248,391 higher than for the same period in 2021 due to a $22.0 million increase in average interest earning assets to $686.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 as compared to $664.7 million for the same period in 2021, and an increase in the taxable equivalent net yield on average net interest earning assets to 3.54% for the year ended December 31, 2022 from 3.47% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The taxable equivalent yield on total average interest-earning assets decreased 4 basis points to 3.85% for the year ended December 31, 2022 from 3.89% for the same period in 2021 primarily due to the aforementioned decline in PPP revenue. This decrease was offset by a 13 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings to 0.41% for the year ended December 31, 2022 from 0.54% for the same period in 2021. Provision for loan losses totaled $475,000 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $330,000 for the same period in 2021.

Noninterest income increased by $128,024 for the year ended December 31, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 primarily as a result of a $151,206 increase in the gain on sale of SBA loans and a $673,483 net gain from insurance proceeds related to storm damage suffered by its Upperco location during the third quarter of 2022, offset by a $696,470 decrease in mortgage banking revenue reflecting a decline in refinances due to rising interest rates. Noninterest expense was $1,238,681 higher in the year ended December 31, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to a $730,008 increase in salaries and benefits and a $451,083 increase in other expenses. The increase in salaries and benefits was due to normal annual salary increases as well as the hiring of several new employees. The increase in other expenses was due primarily to third party fees related to the hiring of new employees. Income taxes increased by $52,213 during the year ended December 31, 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 due to a decrease in the amount of nontaxable income included in pretax income year-over-year. The effective tax rate increased to 23.50% during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 22.99% during the same period last year.

Total assets were $718 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $717 million at December 31, 2021. Loans increased to $517 million at December 31, 2022 from $482 million at December 31, 2021 despite a $9 million decrease in PPP loans. Investments in debt securities decreased to $147 million at December 31, 2022 from $171 million at December 31, 2021 due primarily to a $25 million increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale (“AFS”) securities. Deposits decreased to $624 million at December 31, 2022 from $626 million at December 31, 2021. Federal Home Loan bank advances increased to $20 million at December 31, 2022 from $5 million at December 31, 2021. Despite the Company’s strong earnings, the book value of the Company’s common stock decreased to $15.56 per share at December 31, 2022, compared to $18.64 per share at December 31, 2021 due to the decline in the market value of the Company’s AFS investment portfolio as a result of the significant rise in interest rates over the last year. Changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio, net of income taxes, are reflected in the Company’s equity but are not included in the income statement. Because the Company has the intent and ability to hold the investments to maturity, no actual losses in the AFS investment portfolio are anticipated and the declines in market value are considered temporary. The decline in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio did not have an impact on regulatory capital because the Bank elected many years ago to not include in the calculation of regulatory capital changes in the market value of the AFS investment portfolio regardless of whether they are positive or negative.

Gary A. Harris, President & CEO, commented “I’d like to wish long-time President & CEO Jim Bosley a happy retirement and thank him again for leading the Bank for over 27 years. Jim left on a high note with net income for 2022 just short of our record earnings set last year. We are also pleased that our loan portfolio grew by 7.2% during 2022 despite PPP loan forgiveness. We look forward to 2023 despite rising rates on deposits which will put pressure on our net interest margin.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, and Route 26 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, and Eldersburg. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

 December 31,December 31,
 20222021
   
Assets 
   
Cash and due from banks$6,414,822  $25,258,932 
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 848,715   1,203,174 
Cash and cash equivalents 7,263,537   26,462,106 
Certificates of deposit in other banks 100,000   350,000 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 126,314,449   149,237,916 
Securities held to maturity, at cost 20,508,997   21,851,975 
Equity security, at fair value 489,145   543,605 
Restricted stock, at cost 1,332,500   675,400 
Mortgage loans held for sale 428,355   126,500 
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $4,150,198 and $3,650,268 516,920,540   482,011,334 
Premises and equipment, net 6,186,594   6,259,421 
Accrued interest receivable 1,815,784   1,609,063 
Deferred income taxes, net 8,392,658   2,177,450 
Other real estate owned, net 1,242,365   1,242,365 
Bank owned life insurance 14,585,342   11,556,163 
Goodwill and other intangibles, net 7,042,752   7,051,080 
Other assets 5,587,654   5,522,877 
 $718,210,672  $716,677,255 
   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
   
Deposits  
Noninterest-bearing$126,695,349  $124,175,615 
Interest-bearing 496,915,775   502,239,055 
Total deposits 623,611,124   626,414,670 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 5,175,303   5,414,026 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 20,000,000   5,000,000 
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 15,095,642   16,978,905 
Accrued interest payable 349,910   295,910 
Other liabilities 6,203,730   5,952,286 
  670,435,709   660,055,797 
Stockholders' equity  
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,  
authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding  
3,071,214 in 2022 and 3,037,137 shares in 2021 30,712   30,372 
Additional paid-in capital 29,549,914   28,857,422 
Retained earnings 35,300,166   29,128,600 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,105,829)  (1,394,936)
  47,774,963   56,621,458 
 $718,210,672  $716,677,255 


Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended December 31,Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 2022202120222021
     
Interest income    
Loans, including fees$5,904,409 $5,663,588  $22,565,034  $23,491,614 
Investment securities - taxable 811,146  544,129   2,981,300   1,511,970 
Investment securities - tax exempt 140,160  148,962   570,655   611,323 
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 63,001  17,753   152,664   65,496 
Total interest income 6,918,716  6,374,432   26,269,653   25,680,403 
     
Interest expense    
Deposits 404,371  408,539   1,375,691   1,997,873 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 4,210  6,498   12,768   44,628 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and long-term debt 214,666  192,256   757,699   762,798 
Total interest expense 623,247  607,293   2,146,158   2,805,299 
Net interest income 6,295,469  5,767,139   24,123,495   22,875,104 
     
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 380,000  (100,000)  475,000   330,000 
     
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses 5,915,469  5,867,139   23,648,495   22,545,104 
     
Noninterest income    
Service charges on deposit accounts 203,457  201,271   777,901   724,086 
Mortgage banking income 18,214  206,109   214,043   910,513 
Bank owned life insurance income 49,444  55,380   229,179   229,966 
Fair value adjustment of equity security 431  (5,140)  (62,093)  (15,354)
Gain on call of debt security -  -   -   9,190 
Gain on insurance proceeds, net 673,483  -   673,483   - 
Gain on sale of SBA loans -  -   158,123   6,917 
Other fees and commissions 73,976  70,815   303,302   300,596 
Total noninterest income 1,019,005  528,435   2,293,938   2,165,914 
     
Noninterest expense    
Salaries 2,208,551  1,848,017   7,865,194   7,214,871 
Employee benefits 430,321  418,565   1,798,150   1,718,465 
Occupancy 219,988  211,670   890,926   948,757 
Furniture and equipment 248,967  197,267   891,250   775,829 
Other 1,106,578  1,083,695   3,921,760   3,470,677 
Total noninterest expense 4,214,405  3,759,214   15,367,280   14,128,599 
     
Income before income taxes 2,720,069  2,636,360   10,575,153   10,582,419 
Income taxes 705,787  671,095   2,485,026   2,432,813 
Net income$2,014,282 $1,965,265  $8,090,127  $8,149,606 
     
Earnings per common share - basic and diluted$0.66 $0.65  $2.66  $2.70 


