The global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market will grow at a CAGR of 6.81% from 2022 to 2027 as a result of the rise in hypertension cases, foreseen by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globally, the demand for blood pressure cuffs observed a steady growth in many parts of the world due to the elevated hypertension case and the rise in demand for blood pressure monitoring for primary diagnoses of major diseases and illnesses. Manufacturers of blood pressure monitors developed various types of blood pressure cuffs, including disposable and reusable models, to meet this demand, as disposable cuffs were highly accepted during the pandemic. This trend will continue to climb at a CAGR of 6.81% during 2022-2027.

North America was the largest market and accounted for around 40% of the global blood pressure cuff market in 2021. Also, reusable blood pressure cuffs had the largest sale among other BP cuff types in 2021. Automatic BP monitor cuffs will emerge with fair growth in the future, due to the increased adoption of automatic BP monitors, since they often are easier to use than aneroid units. The automatic monitor has a gauge and stethoscope in one unit and It also has an error indicator.

“Accurate blood pressure measurement is essential for both the prevention and treatment of disorders connected to high blood pressure. In the future, hypertensive cases are likely to increase due to unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as not getting enough regular physical activity and consuming junk foods, which demands routine BP monitoring. The blood pressure cuffs make it easy and accurate to monitor blood pressure even at home, which increases market acceptance”

Mordor Healthcare Head says the surge in sales of blood pressure cuffs is mainly due to the rise in fluctuations associated with blood pressure cases. Hypertensive cases are more considered with hypotensive cases. Around the world, 1.28 billion adults between the ages of 30 and 79 are believed to have hypertension, with two-thirds of them residing in low- and middle-income nations.

As hypertensive cases increase, people naturally became more aware and tend to monitor their blood pressure levels at regular intervals. Even if it is home-based or with a physician, blood pressure monitors became a mandatory medical device. On the contrary, it is important to assess the size of the cuff while monitoring since false measurements can be recorded with the cuff size is wrong. The length of the cuff bladder that wraps around the patient's upper arms should be between 75% and 100% of the length of their arms to ensure a secure but not excessively tight fit. A person with an arm circumference between 27 and 34 inches might be able to read cuffs correctly, but someone considerably smaller or larger would not.

This will create opportunities for companies to develop different-sized cuffs for convenience and accuracy for BP monitoring.

Cuffs are also automated for the patient's convenience due to the rise in automatic blood pressure monitoring. Also, disposable cuffs gained attention during the pandemic since it helps to prevent cross-contamination and eliminates costly cleaning and repairs associated with some reusable blood pressure cuffs. Welch Allyn Inc., a subsidiary company of Hill-Rom, provides disposable blood pressure cuffs with features like patented technology accurate readings. The company manufactures three types of disposable blood pressure cuffs: FlexiPort Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs, FlexiPort Single-Patient-Use Blood Pressure Cuffs, and Neonatal One-Piece Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs.

Opportunities are represented by significant investments and product launches made by key players and governments. In February 2022, Inbody introduced the new BP 170 automatic blood pressure monitor, which provides individuals with the option to self-record and track key health metrics at home. The new InBody BP 170 at-home device can be used by applying the one-touch cuff to one arm and starting the reading with the touch of a button.

Advancements in BP monitoring are making a positive wave all over the world. In the fast-pacing era, people seek opportunities to reduce their time consumption. The competitors focused on developing wearing BP monitors with adjustable cuffs to meet such requirements. In September 2022, wearable brand Garmin launched a smart blood pressure monitor that allows users to measure systolic and diastolic blood pressure at home and on the go. The small, FDA-approved upper arm blood pressure monitor known as "Index BPM" has an integrated display that allows results to be seen right away after they are taken. The Index BPM has an adjustable cuff and is designed to accommodate arms with circumferences ranging from 9 to 17 inches (22-42 cm).

About Mordor Intelligence -

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics. Get a glance at the Global Blood Pressure Cuffs Market or ask for a more customised report.