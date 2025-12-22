Luxury Watch Market to Surpass USD 107 Billion by 2030 with Asia Pacific Commanding 40% Market Share, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global luxury watch market, valued at USD 79.87 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 107.59 billion by 2030, expanding at a 6.14% CAGR during the forecast period. Luxury watch market growth reflects a sustained appetite for high-value personal luxury goods, supported by expanding high-net-worth populations and a renewed focus on exclusivity-driven brand strategies. While mechanical excellence remains the backbone of the category, evolving consumer behavior, particularly among younger affluent buyers, is reshaping how luxury watches are designed, marketed, and distributed across global markets.

Key Dynamics of the Luxury Watch Market

Luxury Watches as Enduring Status Symbols and Investment Assets

Luxury watches maintain a distinct role within personal luxury as long-term value assets and symbols of achievement. Their extended product lifecycles, strong resale potential, and emotional appeal support steady demand, even during economic uncertainty, as buyers favor durability and heritage over trend-led consumption. Controlled production and limited supply further reinforce scarcity, strengthening price stability and positioning watches as collectible assets rather than discretionary accessories, particularly in wealth-preservation–focused markets.

Younger Affluent Buyers, Digital Influence, and Design Innovation Shape Demand

Millennials and Gen Z are reshaping luxury watch demand by seeking craftsmanship paired with relevance, sustainability, and digital engagement. Social media, celebrity associations, and digital storytelling now play a central role in discovery and brand connection, while limited editions and customization appeal to preferences for individuality. At the product level, brands blend traditional watchmaking with material innovation, such as ceramics, titanium, and recycled metals, balancing performance, sustainability, and artisanal finishing to sustain premium positioning.

Luxury Watch Market Segmentation Highlights

By Product Type

Quartz/Mechanical Watch

Digital Watch

By End User

Women

Men

Unisex

By Distribution Channel

Offline Stores

Online Stores

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the luxury watch industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/luxury-watch-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Industry Landscape: Exclusivity, Control, and Strategic Innovation

The luxury watch industry remains moderately consolidated, with leading players maintaining strong control over production, distribution, and brand narrative. Rather than competing on price, manufacturers emphasize scarcity, heritage storytelling, and product differentiation. This strategy protects margins and reinforces long-term brand equity.

At the same time, independent and accessible luxury brands are gaining visibility by leveraging digital-first strategies and direct consumer engagement. Technology adoption is becoming an industry-wide differentiator, with blockchain-based authentication, digital service records, and virtual experiences enhancing transparency and trust. Certified pre-owned programs are also reshaping resale dynamics, expanding access while reinforcing brand-controlled ecosystems.

As consumer expectations evolve, industry leaders are balancing tradition with innovation, preserving mechanical artistry while embracing digital tools, sustainable practices, and modern storytelling. This balance is expected to define competitive success across the next phase of luxury watch market growth.

Luxury Watch Industry Leaders

Rolex SA

Compagnie Financière Richemont S.A.

The Swatch Group Ltd

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Richard Mille SA

