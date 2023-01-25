English Swedish

Press and analyst meeting

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 08:00 CEST, Bilia’s report for the fourth quarter 2022 will be published. On the same day Bilia arranges press and analyst meetings via Financial Hearings, where CEO Per Avander and CFO Kristina Franzén will present the report and answer questions.

The presentation starts at 09:00 (CEST). To participate, please call in via telephone number or follow the presentation on the web link as below.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you can ask written questions.

Bilia Q4 Report 2022 (financialhearings.com)

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

Call Access (financialhearings.com)

Gothenburg, January 25, 2023

For information please contact:

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se





Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway. Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.



Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.



Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Dacia, Smart, Alpine, Jaguar, Land Rover and XPENG as well as transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Dacia and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

