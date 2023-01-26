Telia Lietuva results for 12 months of 2022

English Lithuanian

The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) approved unaudited Telia Lietuva, AB Interim Financial Statements, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, for 12 months’ period ended 31 December 2022.

Fourth quarter of 2022 (compared with the same period a year ago):

- Revenue increased by 2.8 per cent and amounted to EUR 116.4 million (EUR 113.3 million).

- EBITDA (excl. non-recurring items) went up by 10.5 per cent to EUR 36.5 million (EUR 33 million).

- EBITDA increased by 12.7 per cent and amounted to EUR 36.2 million (EUR 32.1 million).

- Profit for the period went down by 4.1 per cent to EUR 14.7 million (EUR 15.4 million).

12 months of 2022 (compared with the same period a year ago):

- Revenue grew by 5.7 per cent and amounted to EUR 444.6 million (EUR 420.8 million).

- EBITDA (excl. non-recurring items) went up by 6.5 per cent to EUR 148.1 million (EUR 139.1 million).

- EBITDA increased by 6.4 per cent and amounted to EUR 147.5 million (EUR 138.6 million).

- Profit for the period was down by 0.7 per cent to EUR 56.4 million (EUR 56.8 million).

- Free cash flow decreased by 56 per cent and amounted to EUR 34.6 million (EUR 78.8 million).

Management comment:

By the year end we have closed an important chapter in the history of Lithuanian telecommunications –3G communication network was finally shut down and frequencies used by this technology in 900 and 2100 MHz frequencies bands will be used for development of 4G and 5G networks as well as implementation of LTE-M Internet of Things (IoT) technology. The preparation for 3G sunset has started three years ago.

Four years of preparation for 5G launch and more than EUR 100 million invested into upgrade of the Company’s network has paid off. Over the night Lithuania from 5G communication outsiders jumped into champions’ league when Telia Lietuva for commercial use launched its 5G network that reaches more than half of the Lithuania's territory and 80 per cent of its population. Recent measurements of Communication Regulatory Authorities revealed that we have 3,213 5G points and average mobile data download speed in our network jumped to 159.9 Mbps - way ahead of the other two operators in Lithuania.

To satisfy continuously growing demand for Internet data the Company has expanded its international Internet connections bandwidth up to a record high of 1 Tbps. The Company’s international connections with Stockholm, Riga and Warsaw ensure more that half of all Lithuania’s international Internet data traffic.

In the fourth quarter of 2022 number of Telia TV users has returned to the path of growth. After cutting off rebroadcasting of some Russian TV channel due to outbreak of war in Ukraine in spring of 2022, number of TV service users had temporary declined. Nevertheless, during January-December of 2022:

- number of mobile service subscriptions grew by 5.7 per cent up to 1,604 thousand,

- number of FTTH Internet customers went up by 2.6 per cent up to 313 thousand,

- number of TV service users increased by 0.8 per cent up to 257 thousand.

The fourth quarter of 2022 was exceptional in terms of revenue growth and high profitability despite high electricity prices. During the 12 months of 2022, compared with the same period a year ago:

- revenue from IT services increased by 19.7 per cent,

- revenue from billed mobile services grew by 16.6 per cent,

- revenue from broadband Internet services went up by 9.1 per cent.

Our commitment to customer experience worth sharing for the second year in a row was confirmed to be the best in the Baltics following secret shoppers’ valuation of customer care at mobile communication service providers’ customers care centres. Telia Lietuva was also recognised the best in providing customer care by phone among Lithuanian telecommunication operators by “Shopper Quality” research.

At the end of 2022, the Company prepared the first shipment of used mobile base station’s equipment for restoration of the damage by war mobile communication networks in Ukraine. Together with the other largest European telecommunication operators it was agreed to prolong provision of mobile communication services between Ukraine and Lithuania at reduce tariffs at least till end of March 2023.



