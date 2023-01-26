Finnish English

Sievi Capital Plc

Stock Exchange Release

26 January 2023 at 8.30 am. EET

Sievi Capital Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board’s proposals for the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors

Sievi Capital Plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board has submitted its proposals for the Annual General Meeting to Sievi Capital’s Board of Directors. The Shareholders’ Nomination Board makes its proposals unanimously. The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 4 May 2023. The company will publish the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting at a later time.

Proposal on Board Composition

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be five (5).

The Nomination Board proposes that the current members of the Board of Directors Juha Karttunen, Kati Kivimäki, Timo Mänty, Taru Narvanmaa and Harri Sivula be re-elected for a term ending at the closing of the 2024 Annual General Meeting. According to the Articles of Association of Sievi Capital, the Board of Directors elects a Chair from among its members.

CVs, photographs and the evaluation regarding the independence of the current members of the Board of Directors are presented on the company’s website at https://sievicapital.fi/en/sijoittajille/hallinnointi/-hallitus/.

Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the monthly remuneration for the Board of Directors remain unchanged, so that the Chairman of the Board of Directors be paid as remuneration EUR 3,550 per month and each member of the Board of Directors EUR 2,300 per month. The Nomination Board further proposes that the travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors be compensated in accordance with the company’s travel policy and that each of the members of the Board of Directors shall have the right to abstain from receiving remuneration.

Earnings-related pension insurance contributions are paid voluntarily for the paid remuneration.

Composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board comprises representatives of the Company’s largest shareholders based on the ownership situation on 31 August 2022 and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sievi Capital. The members of the Nomination Board are: Simon Hallqvist (Preato Capital AB), Mikko Laakkonen, Johanna Takanen and Juha Karttunen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sievi Capital.

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We are on a transformation journey from a private equity investment company into a conglomerate. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of our target company KH-Koneet Group. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



