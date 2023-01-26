At a CAGR of 6.6% Compound Semiconductor Market Size is Anticipated to Gain $55.8 Bn by 2027

Chicago, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compound Semiconductor Industry by Type (GaN, GaAs, SiC, InP), Product (LED, Optoelectronics, RF Devices, Power Electronics), Application (Telecommunication, General Lighting, Automotive, Consumer Devices, Power Supply) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", Continuous emergence of technologies in GaN ecosystem and rise in demand and implementation of GaN and SiC in semiconductor industry have fostered the growth of the compound semiconductor market.
By 2027, Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the forecast period
The market in Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2021, and a similar trend is expected to be continued during the forecast period. The compound semiconductor market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has been witnessing rapid urbanization and large-scale industrialization and multiple massive investments by governments, industries, and institutions into R&D activities related to compound semiconductors.
Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=178858112
Compound Semiconductor Market Report Scope:
|Report Metric
|Details
|Estimated Market Size
|USD 40.5 Billion
|Projected Market Size
|USD 55.8 Billion
|Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Market Size Availability for Years
|2018–2027
|On Demand Data Available
|2030
|Forecast Period
|2022–2027
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD)
|Segments Covered
|
|Geographies Covered
|
|Companies Covered
|
“Browse in-depth TOC on "Compound Semiconductor Market Growth"
168 – Tables
52 – Figures
241 – Pages
Speak To Analysis: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=178858112
Nichia Corporation
Nichia Corporation is involved in the development, manufacturing, and sale of fine chemicals, particularly inorganic luminescent materials (phosphors). It was the first company to invent and commercialize blue LEDs in 1993 and then developed the world’s first white LED by combining yellow phosphor and blue LED, followed by the successful development of a blue-violet semiconductor laser. Further, the invention of nitride-based LED and laser diodes led to the technological innovation of light sources in display, general lighting, automotive, industrial equipment, and medical care and measurement.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is an end-to-end technology solution provider for consumer electronics, display solutions, and other technologies. The major business for the compound semiconductor market for Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the LED business. The LED business caters to applications such as lighting, automotive, and displays. The company offers LEDs using CSP technology and Phosphor-on-Wafer (PoW) technology. The company provides lighting systems, including modules for various uses in displays, mobile devices, automotive, and smart lighting solutions.
Ams OSRAM AG
Ams OSRAM AG is a world leader in optical solutions. The firm provides a unique product and technology portfolio for sensing, lighting, and visualization, ranging from high-quality light emitters and optical components to micro-modules, light sensors, Integrated Circuits (ICs), and related software. The firm has a wide range of products for consumer, automotive, industrial, and healthcare applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of LEDs that addresses LEDs for various applications from automotive lighting to UV-C treatment
Recent Developments
- In August 2022, Qorvo, Inc announced the release of the highest gain 100-watt L-band (1.2–1.4 GHz) compact solution: a GaN-on-SiC PAM aimed for commercial and defense radar applications. The QPA2511 GaN-on-SiC PAM provides an integrated two-stage amplifier solution with 60% power-added efficiency in a circuit footprint 70% lower than analogous two-stage solutions. This exceptional performance cuts total system power usage dramatically.
- In August 2022, GaN Systems released a new turnkey 140W AC/DC charger reference design with USB PD3.1 and a single port Type-C output. This design expands GaN Systems' range of turnkey charger solutions for the consumer electronics sector (65W, 100W, 140W, and 250W), allowing for quicker design cycles and the continued roll-out of smaller, lighter, and more powerful and efficient chargers.
Who are the major end users of compound semiconductors that are expected to drive the growth of the market in the next 5 years?
The major end users for compound semiconductors are telecommunications, automotive, and power supply are expected to have a significant share in this market.
Related Reports:
- The GaN Power Device Market is expected to grow from USD 408.3 Million in 2017 to USD 1890.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 29.1% between 2017 and 2023.
- The RF Semiconductor Market is projected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2020 to USD 26.2 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020-2025.