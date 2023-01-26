Nerdio Announces Agenda, Content Tracks, and Sponsors for NerdioCon 2023

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to deploy virtual desktops leveraging native Microsoft technologies, today has released the full agenda for NerdioCon 2023, its annual partner conference taking place February 27 – March 3 in Cancun, Mexico.

“We have carefully strengthened our community efforts this past year to support not only the growth of our partners, but the growth of opportunities for them in the market in supporting remote work, cloud migrations, and reliable, secure employee experiences using the Microsoft stack,” said Natasha Boyko, Senior Director, Partner Programs & Community, Nerdio. “NerdioCon presents an amazing and unique in-person opportunity for our partners serving SMB and enterprise clients to get rare access to top Microsoft executives, leading channel vendors, and other like-minded partners they can learn from and connect with to take their businesses to the next level.”

In total, over 60 sessions will be offered in various formats including panel discussions, hands-on technical trainings, round tables, and workshops. There are distinct content tracks for MSP and enterprise partners, respectively, to address common pain points associated with building and scaling profitable cloud practices.

Programming highlights include:

Keynote sessions from Microsoft executive leaders: Sharon Schoenburn , Corporate Vice President, North America, Small, Medium, and Corporate (SMC); Joe Whittinghill , Corporate Vice President, Talent, Learning, and Insights; Heather Deggans , Vice President, US, Partner Go-to-Market (GTM); and Scott Manchester , Partner Director of Product Management, Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365.

In-depth training sessions on Nerdio Manager product features that help partners optimize costs and improve operations and management across clients, and hands-on technical workshops covering all aspects of building a modern, cloud practice using native Microsoft technologies.

Breakout sessions, main stage sessions and round tables from 2023 NerdioCon sponsors Microsoft, Blackpoint Cyber, Kaseya, ThreatLocker, Huntress, Trend Micro, Pax8, Pia, Quickpass Cybersecurity, IGEL, OpenText Security Solutions, Auvik, Liquidware, Stratodesk, DataON, N-Able, The 20 MSP, CyberSells, EG Innovations, CrewHu, Sherweb, Rimo3, ControlUp, ConnectWise, bvoip, and CyberFox.

Additionally, NerdioCon 2023 includes new opportunities for networking and fun. A half-day of programming on Wednesday allows attendees time to enjoy the 4-star resort and sponsored activities and excursions that present unique, in-person networking experiences with sponsors and Nerdio leadership. Sample activities attendees can choose to attend include a catamaran tour or fishing charter, or jet skiing. A full list of activities and excursions will be available in the NerdioCon event app that can be installed from the Apple or Android app stores.

For more information about NerdioCon 2023, to view the conference agenda, and to register for the event, please visit www.nerdiocon.com.

About Nerdio

Nerdio adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80% via automation and license optimization. Leveraging Nerdio, MSPs can manage customers’ cloud environments through streamlined, multi-tenant, workflow-powered technology that allows them to create and grow cloud-based recurring revenues. Enterprise IT professionals can deliver and maintain a wide range of virtual Windows endpoints across hybrid workforces with ease and fine-tune end-user computing (EUC) approaches for maximum effectiveness using powerful monitoring and analytics capabilities. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.