First Merchants Corporation Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Net income available to common stockholders was $70.3 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $1.19, compared to $47.7 million and $.89 in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $63.3 million and $1.08 in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders 1 for the fourth quarter was $70.5 million and adjusted diluted earnings per common share 1 totaled $1.19, compared to $44.9 million and $.84 in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $65.6 million and $1.12 in the third quarter of 2022.

Total loans grew $344.1 million, or 11.8% annualized on a linked quarter basis, excluding the forgiveness of $6.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

Total deposits declined $52.1 million, or 1.4% annualized on a linked quarter basis.

Nonaccrual loans totaled $42.3 million compared to $43.5 million on a linked quarter basis.

Net interest income totaled $149.0 million, an increase of $8.7 million, or 6.2% on a linked quarter basis.

The efficiency ratio totaled 48.60% for the quarter.

Full Year 2022 Highlights:

Net income available to common stockholders was $220.7 million and diluted earnings per common share totaled $3.81, compared to $205.5 million and $3.81 in 2021.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders 1 for 2022 was $243.4 million and adjusted diluted earnings per common share 1 totaled $4.20, compared to $182.2 million and $3.38 in 2021.

Total loans grew $2.8 billion during 2022, which included $1.6 billion from the acquisition of Level One Bancorp Inc. (“Level One”). Excluding the forgiveness of $145.3 million in Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, organic loan growth totaled $1.3 billion or 13.9% during the year.

Net interest income totaled $520.2 million, an increase of $109.5 million, or 26.7% over prior year.

The efficiency ratio totaled 53.20% for 2022, but was 50.66% after excluding $16.5 million in acquisition-related expenses that were incurred during the year.

Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “First Merchants completed 2022 with a strong quarter and closed the books on another successful year. We are pleased to have the acquisition and integration of Level One behind us so that we can focus on the organic opportunities ahead. First Merchants’ earnings power is pretty easy to digest when assessing our quarterly results. We look forward to continued growth and high levels of performance in 2023”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

First Merchants Corporation (the “Corporation) has reported fourth quarter 2022 net income available to common stockholders of $70.3 million compared to $47.7 million during the same period in 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the period totaled $1.19 per share compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 result of $.89 per share.

Total assets equaled $17.9 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $12.0 billion. Total loans increased $2.8 billion during the past twelve months. The acquisition of Level One contributed $1.6 billion of loans. Excluding acquired loans, the Corporation experienced organic loan growth of $1.3 billion, or 13.9 percent, during the past twelve months. This was offset by the forgiveness of PPP loans of $145.3 million. Investments decreased $260.6 million, or 5.8 percent, during the last twelve months and now total $4.3 billion.

Total deposits equaled $14.4 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $1.7 billion over the past twelve months. The acquisition of Level One contributed $1.9 billion in deposits resulting in an organic deposit decline of $280.6 million or 2.2%. The balance sheet growth mix resulted in an increase in the loan to deposit ratio of 10.9% over the past twelve months with the current quarter ratio ending at 83.5 percent.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $223.3 million as of quarter-end, or 1.86 percent of total loans, an increase of $27.9 million over prior year due to the acquisition of Level One. Loan charge offs, net of recoveries, for the quarter totaled $3.4 million. No provision expense was recorded during the quarter or during the last twelve months other than CECL Day 1 expense of $16.8 million due to the acquisition of Level One. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of one basis point compared to 0.28% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net-interest income totaling $149.0 million for the quarter, continued to grow with an increase of $8.7 million, or 6.2 percent, over prior quarter, and an increase of $47.7 million, or 47 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Stated net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.72 percent, increased by 17 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2022 and 68 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Net-interest margin excluding the impact of fair value accretion and PPP loans totaled 3.65% for the quarter, an increase of 18 basis points compared to 3.47% for the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 73 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021. During the quarter, the yield on earning assets expanded 62 basis points from higher loan and investment portfolio yields as well as organic loan growth, offset by a 45 basis point increase in funding costs.

Non-interest income, totaling $24.2 million for the quarter, decreased $5.5 million or 18.5% compared to the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by lower earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance which was elevated in the third quarter due to a large $5.2 million BOLI death benefit. Non-interest income decreased $1.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans and lower derivative hedge fees.

Non-interest expense totaled $89.7 million for the quarter, a decrease of $6.7 million from the third quarter of 2022. The third quarter included $3.4 million of acquisition-related expenses. The quarter over quarter decline also reflected lower salaries and benefits expense as well as some one-time gains on sales of properties recorded in the fourth quarter.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.08 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 10.65 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 7.34 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong capital position.

1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation

Detailed financial results are reported below.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 122,594 $ 167,146 Interest-bearing deposits 126,061 474,154 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000 4,263,788 4,524,353 Loans held for sale 9,094 11,187 Loans 12,003,894 9,241,861 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (223,277 ) (195,397 ) Net loans 11,780,617 9,046,464 Premises and equipment 117,118 105,655 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 38,525 28,736 Interest receivable 85,070 57,187 Goodwill and other intangibles 747,844 570,860 Cash surrender value of life insurance 308,311 291,041 Other real estate owned 6,431 558 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 111,222 35,641 Other assets 221,631 140,167 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,938,306 $ 15,453,149 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,173,417 $ 2,709,646 Interest-bearing 11,209,328 10,022,931 Total Deposits 14,382,745 12,732,577 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 171,560 — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 167,413 181,577 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 823,674 334,055 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 151,298 118,618 Total Borrowings 1,313,945 634,250 Interest payable 7,530 2,762 Other liabilities 199,316 170,989 Total Liabilities 15,903,536 13,540,578 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 — Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 59,170,583 and 53,410,411 shares 7,396 6,676 Additional paid-in capital 1,228,626 985,818 Retained earnings 1,012,774 864,839 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (239,151 ) 55,113 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,034,770 1,912,571 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,938,306 $ 15,453,149





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 156,102 $ 80,583 $ 470,468 $ 338,009 Tax-exempt 6,930 5,635 25,124 22,110 Investment securities: Taxable 9,417 8,028 38,354 29,951 Tax-exempt 17,033 15,411 67,381 55,331 Deposits with financial institutions 959 173 2,503 634 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 541 163 1,176 597 Total Interest Income 190,982 109,993 605,006 446,632 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 33,516 5,589 62,939 23,319 Federal funds purchased 808 1 1,302 5 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 541 75 1,136 314 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,932 1,389 11,417 5,672 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 2,229 1,666 8,009 6,642 Total Interest Expense 42,026 8,720 84,803 35,952 NET INTEREST INCOME 148,956 101,273 520,203 410,680 Provision for credit losses - loans — — 16,755 — NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 148,956 101,273 503,448 410,680 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 7,097 6,462 28,371 23,571 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,501 7,078 29,688 28,362 Card payment fees 4,533 3,937 20,207 16,619 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 2,087 3,423 10,055 19,689 Derivative hedge fees 326 1,562 3,388 3,850 Other customer fees 362 361 1,935 1,490 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,515 2,051 11,174 7,060 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 57 358 1,194 5,674 Other income 672 615 1,929 3,008 Total Non-Interest Income 24,150 25,847 107,941 109,323 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 52,331 42,432 206,893 166,995 Net occupancy 6,638 5,644 26,211 23,326 Equipment 6,148 4,994 23,945 19,401 Marketing 3,157 1,840 7,708 5,762 Outside data processing fees 5,611 4,581 21,682 18,317 Printing and office supplies 390 356 1,588 1,217 Intangible asset amortization 2,303 1,463 8,275 5,747 FDIC assessments 2,295 1,862 10,235 6,243 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 197 171 823 992 Professional and other outside services 3,961 3,627 21,642 11,913 Other expenses 6,668 5,466 26,713 19,300 Total Non-Interest Expenses 89,699 72,436 355,715 279,213 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 83,407 54,684 255,674 240,790 Income tax expense 12,647 6,951 33,585 35,259 NET INCOME 70,760 47,733 222,089 205,531 Preferred stock dividends 468 — 1,406 — NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 70,292 $ 47,733 $ 220,683 $ 205,531 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.20 $ 0.89 $ 3.83 $ 3.82 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.19 $ 0.89 $ 3.81 $ 3.81 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.32 $ 0.29 $ 1.25 $ 1.13 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,384 53,660 57,950 53,984





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ 3,425 $ 4,575 $ 2,674 $ 9,306 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 17,834,468 $ 15,298,655 $ 17,220,002 $ 14,830,397 Total Loans 11,818,911 9,076,652 10,943,051 9,170,650 Total Earning Assets 16,702,944 14,053,310 15,985,691 13,579,113 Total Deposits 14,564,853 12,647,737 14,198,243 12,176,231 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,958,041 1,890,229 1,972,445 1,866,632 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.59 % 1.25 % 1.29 % 1.39 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 14.36 10.10 11.19 11.01 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 14.55 10.10 11.30 11.01 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 93.66 91.86 92.83 91.56 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.86 2.11 1.86 2.11 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.12 0.20 0.02 0.10 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 10.98 12.36 11.45 12.59 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.73 3.29 3.94 3.44 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 1.01 0.25 0.53 0.26 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.72 3.04 3.41 3.18 Efficiency Ratio 48.60 53.49 53.20 50.94 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 21.45 $ 25.21 $ 21.45 $ 25.21





NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Non-Accrual Loans $ 42,324 $ 43,508 $ 45,970 $ 42,698 $ 43,062 Renegotiated Loans 224 195 233 141 329 Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 42,548 43,703 46,203 42,839 43,391 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 6,431 6,454 6,521 6,271 558 Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 48,979 50,157 52,724 49,110 43,949 90+ Days Delinquent 1,737 764 592 2,085 963 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 50,716 $ 50,921 $ 53,316 $ 51,195 $ 44,912 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 223,277 $ 226,702 $ 226,275 $ 195,984 $ 195,397 Quarterly Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) 2,674 (427 ) 263 (587 ) 4,575 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.32 % 0.28 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.29 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.46 % 0.52 % 0.47 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 1.86 % 1.94 % 1.98 % 2.09 % 2.11 % Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.12 % (0.01 )% 0.01 % (0.03 )% 0.20 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 122,594 $ 119,532 $ 212,559 $ 148,277 $ 167,146 Interest-bearing deposits 126,061 179,593 136,702 395,262 474,154 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 4,263,788 4,294,768 4,630,030 4,489,263 4,524,353 Loans held for sale 9,094 25,394 9,060 3,938 11,187 Loans 12,003,894 11,650,002 11,397,417 9,356,241 9,241,861 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (223,277 ) (226,702 ) (226,275 ) (195,984 ) (195,397 ) Net loans 11,780,617 11,423,300 11,171,142 9,160,257 9,046,464 Premises and equipment 117,118 116,306 117,757 105,883 105,655 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 38,525 38,056 38,111 26,422 28,736 Interest receivable 85,070 71,605 68,728 56,081 57,187 Goodwill and other intangibles 747,844 750,713 753,649 569,494 570,860 Cash surrender value of life insurance 308,311 306,932 323,013 291,881 291,041 Other real estate owned 6,431 6,454 6,521 6,271 558 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 111,222 142,110 114,965 73,422 35,641 Other assets 221,631 244,222 198,255 138,807 140,167 TOTAL ASSETS $ 17,938,306 $ 17,718,985 $ 17,780,492 $ 15,465,258 $ 15,453,149 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,173,417 $ 3,356,651 $ 3,435,331 $ 2,745,235 $ 2,709,646 Interest-bearing 11,209,328 11,078,174 11,135,538 10,160,718 10,022,931 Total Deposits 14,382,745 14,434,825 14,570,869 12,905,953 12,732,577 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 171,560 185,000 100,000 — — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 167,413 194,482 186,468 169,697 181,577 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 823,674 643,769 598,865 308,960 334,055 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 151,298 151,301 151,299 118,677 118,618 Total Borrowings 1,313,945 1,174,552 1,036,632 597,334 634,250 Interest payable 7,530 4,971 2,978 3,589 2,762 Other liabilities 199,316 197,971 192,372 150,749 170,989 Total Liabilities 15,903,536 15,812,319 15,802,851 13,657,625 13,540,578 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 125 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 25,000 — — Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 7,396 7,393 7,383 6,678 6,676 Additional paid-in capital 1,228,626 1,226,695 1,226,378 987,404 985,818 Retained earnings 1,012,774 961,542 917,311 897,818 864,839 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (239,151 ) (314,089 ) (198,556 ) (84,392 ) 55,113 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,034,770 1,906,666 1,977,641 1,807,633 1,912,571 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 17,938,306 $ 17,718,985 $ 17,780,492 $ 15,465,258 $ 15,453,149





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 156,102 $ 128,504 $ 106,787 $ 79,075 $ 80,583 Tax-exempt 6,930 6,500 5,990 5,704 5,635 Investment securities: Taxable 9,417 10,055 10,372 8,510 8,028 Tax-exempt 17,033 17,261 17,212 15,875 15,411 Deposits with financial institutions 959 704 610 230 173 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 541 314 175 146 163 Total Interest Income 190,982 163,338 141,146 109,540 109,993 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 33,516 16,644 8,485 4,294 5,589 Federal funds purchased 808 418 76 — 1 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 541 372 134 89 75 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,932 3,493 1,774 1,218 1,389 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 2,229 2,105 2,016 1,659 1,666 Total Interest Expense 42,026 23,032 12,485 7,260 8,720 NET INTEREST INCOME 148,956 140,306 128,661 102,280 101,273 Provision for credit losses - loans — — 16,755 — — NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 148,956 140,306 111,906 102,280 101,273 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 7,097 7,165 7,690 6,419 6,462 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,501 7,221 7,634 7,332 7,078 Card payment fees 4,533 4,776 5,175 5,723 3,937 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 2,087 2,543 3,226 2,199 3,423 Derivative hedge fees 326 700 1,444 918 1,562 Other customer fees 362 501 662 410 361 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,515 6,655 1,308 1,696 2,051 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 57 481 90 566 358 Other income (loss) 672 (425 ) 1,048 634 615 Total Non-Interest Income 24,150 29,617 28,277 25,897 25,847 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 52,331 56,002 56,041 42,519 42,432 Net occupancy 6,638 6,738 6,648 6,187 5,644 Equipment 6,148 5,997 6,720 5,080 4,994 Marketing 3,157 2,401 1,414 736 1,840 Outside data processing fees 5,611 6,827 4,881 4,363 4,581 Printing and office supplies 390 472 381 345 356 Intangible asset amortization 2,303 2,303 2,303 1,366 1,463 FDIC assessments 2,295 2,824 2,924 2,192 1,862 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 197 328 (266 ) 564 171 Professional and other outside services 3,961 4,461 10,267 2,953 3,627 Other expenses 6,668 8,025 6,000 6,020 5,466 Total Non-Interest Expenses 89,699 96,378 97,313 72,325 72,436 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 83,407 73,545 42,870 55,852 54,684 Income tax expense 12,647 9,793 3,879 7,266 6,951 NET INCOME 70,760 63,752 38,991 48,586 47,733 Preferred stock dividends 468 469 469 — — NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 70,292 $ 63,283 $ 38,522 $ 48,586 $ 47,733 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.20 $ 1.08 $ 0.64 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.19 $ 1.08 $ 0.63 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,384 59,339 59,308 53,616 53,660 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.59 % 1.43 % 0.88 % 1.26 % 1.25 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 14.36 12.54 7.62 10.28 10.10 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 14.55 12.70 7.72 10.28 10.10 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 93.66 92.90 92.45 92.23 91.86 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.86 1.94 1.98 2.09 2.11 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.12 (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.03 ) 0.20 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 10.98 11.36 11.37 12.23 12.36 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.73 4.11 3.58 3.23 3.29 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 1.01 0.56 0.30 0.20 0.25 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.72 3.55 3.28 3.03 3.04 Efficiency Ratio 48.60 53.34 58.45 52.79 53.49 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 21.45 $ 19.26 $ 20.45 $ 23.26 $ 25.21





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Commercial and industrial loans $ 3,437,126 $ 3,330,529 $ 3,297,477 $ 2,826,660 $ 2,714,565 Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 241,793 221,954 214,904 209,077 246,442 Real estate loans: Construction 835,582 828,923 745,983 552,975 523,066 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,407,475 2,299,272 2,423,185 2,073,197 2,135,459 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,246,528 1,268,567 1,264,563 974,521 986,720 Residential 2,096,655 1,990,668 1,813,297 1,226,695 1,159,127 Home equity 630,632 621,619 586,108 512,641 523,754 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 175,211 173,225 157,264 147,593 146,092 Public finance and other commercial loans 932,892 915,245 894,636 832,882 806,636 Loans 12,003,894 11,650,002 11,397,417 9,356,241 9,241,861 Allowance for credit losses - loans (223,277 ) (226,702 ) (226,275 ) (195,984 ) (195,397 ) NET LOANS $ 11,780,617 $ 11,423,300 $ 11,171,142 $ 9,160,257 $ 9,046,464





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Demand deposits $ 8,448,797 $ 8,534,950 $ 8,785,889 $ 7,806,033 $ 7,704,190 Savings deposits 4,657,140 5,054,490 4,875,880 4,444,417 4,334,802 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 742,539 443,588 436,942 252,033 273,379 Other certificates and time deposits 468,712 381,365 446,973 380,293 389,752 Brokered deposits 65,557 20,432 25,185 23,177 30,454 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 14,382,745 $ 14,434,825 $ 14,570,869 $ 12,905,953 $ 12,732,577





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 187,204 $ 959 2.05 % $ 558,677 $ 173 0.12 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 38,066 541 5.68 28,736 163 2.27 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,987,161 9,417 1.90 1,936,519 8,028 1.66 Tax-Exempt (2) 2,671,602 21,561 3.23 2,452,726 19,508 3.18 Total Investment Securities 4,658,763 30,978 2.66 4,389,245 27,536 2.51 Loans held for sale 4,732 71 6.00 20,688 196 3.79 Loans: (3) Commercial 8,309,561 126,850 6.11 6,703,241 65,867 3.93 Real Estate Mortgage 1,827,749 16,654 3.64 889,571 7,866 3.54 Installment 843,562 12,527 5.94 711,309 6,654 3.74 Tax-Exempt (2) 833,307 8,772 4.21 751,843 7,133 3.79 Total Loans 11,818,911 164,874 5.58 9,076,652 87,716 3.87 Total Earning Assets 16,702,944 197,352 4.73 % 14,053,310 115,588 3.29 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,131,524 1,245,345 Total Assets $ 17,834,468 $ 15,298,655 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,238,422 $ 16,810 1.28 % $ 4,912,556 $ 3,637 0.30 % Money market deposits 3,018,644 10,778 1.43 2,518,612 809 0.13 Savings deposits 1,895,551 2,125 0.45 1,828,631 461 0.10 Certificates and other time deposits 1,038,502 3,803 1.46 706,617 682 0.39 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 11,191,119 33,516 1.20 9,966,416 5,589 0.22 Borrowings 1,097,586 8,510 3.10 620,398 3,131 2.02 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 12,288,705 42,026 1.37 10,586,814 8,720 0.33 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,373,734 2,681,321 Other liabilities 213,988 140,291 Total Liabilities 15,876,427 13,408,426 Stockholders' Equity 1,958,041 1,890,229 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 17,834,468 42,026 $ 15,298,655 8,720 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 155,326 $ 106,868 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.36 % 2.96 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 4.73 % 3.29 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 1.01 % 0.25 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.72 % 3.04 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2022 and 2021. These totals equal $6,370 and $5,595 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 296,863 $ 2,503 0.84 % $ 521,637 $ 634 0.12 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 35,580 1,176 3.31 28,736 597 2.08 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 2,056,586 38,354 1.86 1,751,910 29,951 1.71 Tax-Exempt (2) 2,653,611 85,292 3.21 2,106,180 70,039 3.33 Total Investment Securities 4,710,197 123,646 2.63 3,858,090 99,990 2.59 Loans held for sale 14,715 692 4.70 19,190 747 3.89 Loans: (3) Commercial 7,877,271 380,621 4.83 6,818,968 276,368 4.05 Real Estate Mortgage 1,471,802 51,853 3.52 916,314 34,783 3.80 Installment 785,520 37,302 4.75 683,925 26,111 3.82 Tax-Exempt (2) 793,743 31,803 4.01 732,253 27,987 3.82 Total Loans 10,943,051 502,271 4.59 9,170,650 365,996 3.99 Total Earning Assets 15,985,691 629,596 3.94 % 13,579,113 467,217 3.44 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,234,311 1,251,284 Total Assets $ 17,220,002 $ 14,830,397 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,206,131 $ 32,511 0.62 % $ 4,769,482 $ 14,512 0.30 % Money market deposits 2,915,397 19,170 0.66 2,351,803 3,203 0.14 Savings deposits 1,927,122 5,019 0.26 1,754,972 1,886 0.11 Certificates and other time deposits 881,176 6,239 0.71 783,733 3,718 0.47 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 10,929,826 62,939 0.58 9,659,990 23,319 0.24 Borrowings 888,392 21,864 2.46 639,791 12,633 1.97 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 11,818,218 84,803 0.72 10,299,781 35,952 0.35 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,268,417 2,516,241 Other liabilities 160,922 147,743 Total Liabilities 15,247,557 12,963,765 Stockholders' Equity 1,972,445 1,866,632 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 17,220,002 84,803 $ 14,830,397 35,952 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 544,793 $ 431,265 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.22 % 3.09 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 3.94 % 3.44 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 0.53 % 0.26 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.41 % 3.18 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2022 and 2021. These totals equal $24,590 and $20,585 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM ("PPP") AND ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSES - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP $ 70,292 $ 63,283 $ 38,522 $ 48,586 $ 47,733 $ 220,683 $ 205,531 Adjustments: PPP loan income (109 ) (323 ) (891 ) (1,884 ) (3,721 ) (3,207 ) (30,900 ) Acquisition-related expenses 413 3,417 12,549 152 — 16,531 — Acquisition-related provision expense — — 16,755 — — 16,755 — Tax on adjustment (75 ) (759 ) (6,967 ) 425 912 (7,376 ) 7,577 Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 70,521 $ 65,618 $ 59,968 $ 47,279 $ 44,924 $ 243,386 $ 182,208 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,384 59,339 59,308 53,616 53,660 57,950 53,984 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 1.19 $ 1.08 $ 0.63 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 $ 3.81 $ 3.81 Adjustments: PPP loan income (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.07 ) (0.06 ) (0.57 ) Acquisition-related expenses 0.01 0.05 0.22 — — 0.28 — Acquisition-related provision expense — — 0.30 — — 0.30 — Tax on adjustment — (0.01 ) (0.13 ) 0.01 0.02 (0.13 ) 0.14 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 1.19 $ 1.12 $ 1.01 $ 0.88 $ 0.84 $ 4.20 $ 3.38

