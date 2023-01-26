O-I PROVIDES INSIDE LOOK AT TRANFORMATIONAL MAGMA GLASS TECHNOLOGY

Perrysburg, OH, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MAGMA is a revolutionary, flexible, modular glass production system

MAGMA complements O-I’s heritage production network, set to deliver far-reaching benefits for O-I and its customers

Video provides first look at Generation 1 and Generation 2 MAGMA Technology

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (January 26, 2023) – O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or “O-I”) today released a video ( https://youtu.be/jajQKkzcD_I ) offering a first look at existing MAGMA operations as the company prepares for its first, purpose-built MAGMA factory in Bowling Green, KY. The video combines live footage of MAGMA lines with insight as to the transformational nature of the new technology.

“MAGMA will set new standards in glass manufacturing, allowing us to use renewable sources of energy and more recycled content, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and waste,” said Ludovic Valette, O-I VP of Global Technology and Engineering. “It provides scalability and rapid deployment, as well as lower capital intensity, mobility, flexibility, and consequently supply chain efficiency.”

O-I recently announced the construction of a new greenfield glass plant in Bowling Green, KY that will be the first facility purposely built for the revolutionary MAGMA technology. Enabled by advanced technologies and innovative processes, the state-of-the-art site is expected to come on stream mid 2024 and further enhance O-I’s customer service, flexibility, and sustainability.

