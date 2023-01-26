RCI Banque: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RCI BANQUE SA APPOINTS GIANLUCA DE FICCHY AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RCI BANQUE SA

French English

PRESS RELEASE

January 26th, 2023

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RCI BANQUE SA APPOINTS GIANLUCA DE FICCHY AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RCI BANQUE SA

The Nominations Committee of RCI Banque SA proposed the appointment of Gianluca De Ficchy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of RCI Banque SA.

The proposal has been approved by the Board of Directors of RCI Banque SA on January 26, 2023. This appointment will be subject to the approval of the European Central Bank.

Gianluca De Ficchy will take up his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors of RCI Banque SA as of February 1st, 2023.

Gianluca De Ficchy graduated in Economics from LUISS University in Rome. He started his career at Ernst & Young in 1994 and then joined Groupe Renault in 2001 as Finance Director of RCI Banque in Italy.

In 2004, he was appointed Director of Planning & Management Control at RCI Banque. In 2007, he joined FGA Capital, a joint venture between Crédit Agricole and Fiat S.p.A., of which he became Chairman and CEO in 2013.

In October 2014, Gianluca De Ficchy was appointed Chief Executive Officer of RCI Bank and Services. In April 2016, he became Chairman of the Board of Directors of DIAC S.A., while retaining his position as Chief Executive Officer of RCI Bank and Services. In 2017, he was appointed member of Groupe Renault Management Committee (CDR).

In April 2018, Gianluca De Ficchy joined Nissan as Senior Vice President and Chairperson of Management Committee for Europe.

Since October 1st, 2020, Gianluca De Ficchy was Nissan's Chairman for the AMIEO region, which covers the activities of the Group's brands in Africa, the Middle East, India, Europe (including Russia) and Oceania.In April 2021, Gianluca De Ficchy was appointed Alliance EVP, Purchasing and Managing Director of Alliance Purchasing Organization (APO).

As of February 1st, 2023, Gianluca De Ficchy is appointed CEO of Mobilize and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RCI Banque SA.

About Mobilize Financial Services:

As a partner caring for all its customers, Mobilize Financial Services builds innovative financial services to create sustainable mobility for all. A subsidiary of the Renault Group whose activity started almost 100 years ago, Mobilize Financial Services is the commercial brand of RCI Banque SA, a French Bank specializing in automotive financing and services for Alliance customers and dealers. With operations in 36 countries and nearly 4,000 employees, the group financed over 1.4 million contracts (new and used vehicles) in 2021 and sold 4.7 million services. At end 2021, average performing assets stood at €44.8 billion in financing and pre-tax income at 1,194 million. Since 2012, the group has rolled out a deposits collection business in several countries. At the end of December 2021, net deposits collected totaled €21 billion or 47% of the company's net assets.

To find out more about Mobilize Financial Services: www.mobilize-fs.com/

