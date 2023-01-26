New York, USA, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Surgical Lasers Market to Accelerate Substantially at CAGR of ~7% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The surgical lasers market is expanding due to technological advancements, rising incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic disorders, particularly ophthalmic and oncological disorders. Furthermore, a wide range of applications, a growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and an aging population are all contributing to the growth of the surgical lasers market during the forecast period (2022–2027).

Key Takeaways from the Surgical Lasers Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Surgical Lasers market during the forecast period.

Notable surgical lasers companies such as LightScalpel, Quanta System, KLS Martin Group, Lumenis Be Ltd. (Boston Scientific Corporation), INTERmedic Arfran, Cynosure (Hologic), Alma Lasers, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., biolitec® AG, Fotona, BISON MEDICAL, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., A.R.C. Laser GmbH, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, MEDA Co., Ltd., LIGHTMED, NIDEK CO., LTD., and several others are currently operating in the surgical lasers market.

and several others are currently operating in the surgical lasers market. In November 2022, BT BeaMedical Technologies , a private company developing a next-generation laser-based platform for epilepsy and cancer surgery, notified Innovation Pharmaceuticals that its MANTA surgical laser family had received FDA clearance (K222701).

, a private company developing a next-generation laser-based platform for epilepsy and cancer surgery, notified Innovation Pharmaceuticals that its MANTA surgical laser family had received FDA clearance (K222701). In September 2022, LENSAR, Inc., a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for cataract treatment, announced the application for European Union certification of the ALLYTM Adaptive Cataract Treatment System.

a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for cataract treatment, announced the application for European Union certification of the ALLYTM Adaptive Cataract Treatment System. In June 2022, Lensar announced that its next-generation Ally system had received FDA 510(k) clearance.

announced that its next-generation Ally system had received FDA 510(k) clearance. In September 2021, Boston Scientific announced the closure of its acquisition of the global surgical business of Lumenis LTD., a privately-held company that develops and commercializes energy-based medical solutions, from an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA). The Lumenis surgical business includes premier laser systems, fibers, and accessories used for urology and otolaryngology procedures, with total revenue anticipated to be approximately $200 million for the full-year 2021.

Surgical Lasers Overview

Surgical lasers are lasers that are used to perform a surgical procedure. Lasers are devices that emit light using an optical amplification procedure based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic radiation. In contrast to traditional surgeries that use a scalpel, surgical lasers use a laser to cut tissues and perform other surgical tasks. Surgical lasers have various effects, including photochemical, photomechanical, photoablative, and photothermal effects. Oncological surgeries such as esophageal and bronchial carcinoma, eye surgeries such as band keratoplasty, endoscopic bleeding control, and intraluminal lithotripsy are some of the applications of surgical lasers.





Surgical Lasers Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the largest surgical lasers market share. This dominance is due to the factors such as the rising incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic disorders, particularly ophthalmic and oncological disorders, among others. Furthermore, a diverse range of surgical applications and new product launches in the region are expected to contribute to the growth of the North American surgical lasers market. Moreover, the rising adoption of surgical lasers in the country would result in rising demand for procedures that use surgical lasers, creating a favorable growth environment for the US surgical lasers market and the North American region.

Surgical Lasers Market Dynamics

The surgical lasers market is experiencing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. The key factor includes technological advancements and product launches occurring in the product arena around the world. Furthermore, The growing popularity of minimally invasive procedures is driving up product demand in the surgical lasers market.

However, certain factors, such as the high cost of laser devices and the safety concerns associated with lasers, may be limiting factors in the growth of the surgical lasers market.

Additionally, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic had a worldwide impact. As a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, patients were extremely hesitant to seek elective health care, such as cataract and refractive surgery. The number of surgeries performed has significantly decreased. According to research studies, 25% fewer surgical operations were performed in the second half of March 2020 than at the same time in 2019, and the number of patients seen in clinics fell by roughly 50% globally. When the lockdown restrictions were lifted, demand for surgical lasers increased across all specialty areas. This accelerated the growth of the global surgical lasers market following the pandemic.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Surgical Lasers Market CAGR ~7% Projected Surgical Lasers Market Size by 2027 USD 2.77 Billion Key Surgical Lasers Companies LightScalpel, Quanta System, KLS Martin Group, Lumenis Be Ltd. (Boston Scientific Corporation), INTERmedic Arfran, Cynosure (Hologic), Alma Lasers, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., biolitec® AG, Fotona, BISON MEDICAL, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., A.R.C. Laser GmbH, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, MEDA Co., Ltd., LIGHTMED, NIDEK CO., LTD., among others

Surgical Lasers Market Assessment

Surgical Lasers Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product: Solid-State Laser Systems [Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (ER: YAG), Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (ND: YAG), Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (HO: YAG), Others], Gas Laser Systems [Co2, Argon, Excimer, Others], Diode Laser Systems, Others Market Segmentation By Procedure: Open Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, Percutaneous Surgery, Others Market Segmentation By Application: Cosmetic, Dental, Ophthalmic, Gynecology, Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Surgical Lasers Market 7 Surgical Lasers Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Surgical Lasers Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

