SB Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth quarter 2022 highlights:

Net income of $3.5 million increased six percent compared to the prior year with diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.50

Noninterest expense of $10.3 million declined 11.2 percent from the prior year

Loan growth of $36.8 million from the linked quarter, or 15.9 percent annualized

Solid asset quality with nonperforming assets at 38 basis points

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022, highlights over the prior-year include:

Net income of $12.5 million and diluted EPS of $1.77, compared to $18.3 million, or $2.56 per share or a 30.9 percent decrease

Loans, increased $141.4 million, or 17.2 percent from the prior year, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans,

Deposits decreased by $26.4 million, or 2.4 percent to $1.09 billion

Mortgage origination volume of $312.6 million and a servicing portfolio of $1.35 billion

Net recoveries on loans for the year of $13,000



Highlights Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Dec. 2022 Dec. 2021 % Change Dec. 2022 Dec. 2021 % Change Operating revenue $ 14,613 $ 15,667 -6.7 % $ 57,630 $ 68,581 -16.0 % Interest income 12,937 10,003 29.3 % 44,569 41,904 6.4 % Interest expense 2,037 925 120.2 % 5,170 4,020 28.6 % Net interest income 10,900 9,078 20.1 % 39,399 37,884 4.0 % Provision for loan losses - - 0.0 % - 1,050 -100.0 % Noninterest income 3,713 6,589 -43.6 % 18,231 30,697 -40.6 % Noninterest expense 10,269 11,567 -11.2 % 42,314 44,808 -5.6 % Net income 3,533 3,332 6.0 % 12,521 18,277 -31.5 % Earnings per diluted share 0.50 0.49 2.0 % 1.77 2.56 -30.9 % Return on average assets 1.08 % 0.99 % 9.1 % 0.95 % 1.38 % -31.2 % Return on average equity 12.17 % 9.21 % 32.1 % 9.86 % 12.67 % -22.2 %

“In the fourth quarter of 2022 loan growth was strong with balances growing $37 million, or 4.0 percent from the third quarter of 2022,” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. “And when we compare our growth to the prior year, organic loan growth was up $139.4 million or 16.9 percent. We continued to realize margin expansion as the pace of rate increases of our asset sensitive balance sheet provided greater expansion of interest income than the increased cost of funding, even as deposits repriced.”

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 1.0% from the linked quarter but down 6.7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating revenue was negatively impacted by the decline in mortgage banking revenue.

Net interest income was up 4.5 percent from the linked quarter and up 20.1 percent from the year ago quarter.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was up from both the linked and year-ago quarters by 15 and 72 basis points, respectively, primarily from the shift in mix of our balance sheet with cash and securities reallocated to the loan portfolio. Net of PPP, net interest margin was higher by 86 basis points compared to the prior year.

Noninterest income was down 8 percent from the linked quarter and 44 percent from the year ago quarter, respectively, due to lower mortgage volume and OMSR recapture.



Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $51.2 million, down $75.4 million, or 59.6 percent, from the year-ago quarter; likewise, total sales of originated loans were $23.6 million, down $87.0 million, or 78.7 percent. For the full year of 2022, SB Financial had total volume of $312.6 million, of which $250.2 million (80 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $41.0 million was external refinance (13 percent), and the remaining $21.4 million (7 percent) was internal refinance.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.8 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a positive $0.1 million, compared to a positive adjustment of $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. For all of 2022, the recapture of servicing rights was $1.3 million compared to a recapture of $3.4 million for the prior year. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment was $0.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The servicing portfolio at December 31, 2022, was $1.35 billion, which was flat to the prior year.

Mr. Klein noted, “Refinance activity for 2022 declined significantly to just 20 percent compared to 49 percent in the prior year. Our continued success in this key business line will hinge not only on the overall rate environment but our ability to attract high-producers in our expansion markets as well.”

Mortgage Banking ($ in thousands) Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Annual Growth Mortgage originations $ 51,219 $ 68,557 $ 95,454 $ 97,394 $ 126,611 $ (75,392 ) Mortgage sales 23,590 39,176 49,915 72,154 110,543 (86,953 ) Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,352,016 1,362,666 1,369,732 1,375,554 1,362,962 (10,946 ) Mortgage servicing rights 13,503 13,473 13,408 13,135 12,034 1,469 Mortgage servicing revenue Loan servicing fees 851 858 863 861 850 1 OMSR amortization (310 ) (396 ) (496 ) (547 ) (807 ) 497 Net administrative fees 541 462 367 314 43 498 OMSR valuation adjustment 86 65 239 890 581 (495 ) Net loan servicing fees 627 527 606 1,204 624 3 Gain on sale of mortgages 550 876 1,196 1,676 3,194 (2,644 ) Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 1,177 $ 1,403 $ 1,802 $ 2,880 $ 3,818 $ (2,641 )

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income declined for the fourth quarter, from the linked quarter and year over year. Gain-on-sale yields on mortgage loans were down significantly from the prior year and the total sales were down nearly $87 million. Wealth management revenue was down from both the prior year and linked quarter due to market declines. New sales in the wealth division were insufficient to overcome closed accounts and client distributions during 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest expense of $10.3 million was down $1.3 million or 11.2 percent compared to the prior year quarter. We continue to have positive variance from our commission-based originators and medical costs eased a bit in the quarter. We continue to make headcount reductions and staffing realignment as retail transactions declined in several markets due to the continuing level of adoption of digital banking initiatives.

Mr. Klein stated, “We are committed to reducing our operating expenses to reflect not only the reduced revenue in residential mortgage lending but also, as economic expansion and contraction, dictates. Inflation concerns remain top of mind as we work to ensure our growth strategies deliver positive operating leverage.”

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense ($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Annual Growth Noninterest Income (NII) $ 3,713 $ 4,043 $ 4,673 $ 5,802 $ 6,589 $ (2,876 ) NII / Total Revenue 25.4 % 27.9 % 32.8 % 40.6 % 42.1 % -16.7 % NII / Average Assets 1.1 % 1.2 % 1.4 % 1.7 % 2.0 % -0.9 % Total Revenue Growth -6.7 % -13.2 % -9.1 % -46.9 % -13.7 % 7.0 % Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 10,269 $ 10,384 $ 10,802 $ 10,859 $ 11,567 $ (1,298 ) Efficiency Ratio 70.2 % 71.6 % 75.6 % 75.9 % 73.7 % -3.5 % NIE / Average Assets 3.1 % 3.2 % 3.3 % 3.2 % 3.5 % -0.4 % Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -2.0 % -2.0 % -1.9 % -1.5 % -1.5 % -0.5 % Total Expense Growth -11.2 % -7.7 % -2.5 % -0.5 % 8.3 % -19.5 %

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of December 31, 2022, were $1.3 billion, or up 0.4 percent from the year ago quarter primarily due to the increase in the loan portfolio and partially offset by declines in cash and investments. Total shareholders’ equity as of December 31, 2022, was $118.4 million, down 18.3 percent from a year ago due to the valuation adjustment on the Company’s bond portfolio, which has regressed by $30.3 million. Excluding the impact of the valuation adjustment, equity increased $7.5 million or 5.2 percent. SB Financial bought back 317,000 shares of our stock during 2022 at an average price of $18.43 or 124.5 percent of tangible book value per share.

The investment portfolio of $238.8 million, represented 17.9 percent of assets at December 31, 2022, and was down $24.5 million or 9.3 percent from the year-ago period.

Total loans held for investment were $962.1 million at December 31, 2022, up $139.4 million, or 16.9 percent, from December 31, 2021.

Deposit balances of $1.09 billion at December 31, 2022, decreased by $30 million, or 2.4 percent, since December 31, 2021. Deposits have stabilized since mid-year as we have been aggressively pursuing deposit clients throughout our footprint; albeit at a higher marginal cost.

Mr. Klein continued, “Clearly, another quarter of strong loan growth was achieved even as rates continued to climb higher; loan yields are up by 78 basis points adjusted for PPP. Pressure to fund that growth increased with deposit balances rising at a slower pace; our average cost of deposits increased 30 basis points from the prior year quarter. Asset quality was stellar again this year, as we recorded net recoveries for all of 2022; our second consecutive year of this achievement.”

Loan Balances ($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Annual Growth Commercial $ 128,534 $ 128,565 $ 127,711 $ 124,857 $ 122,373 $ 6,161 % of Total 13.4 % 13.9 % 14.3 % 14.7 % 14.9 % 5.0 % Commercial RE 412,636 404,710 404,260 400,101 381,387 31,249 % of Total 42.9 % 43.7 % 45.1 % 47.0 % 46.4 % 8.2 % Agriculture 64,388 60,522 60,586 55,741 57,473 6,915 % of Total 6.7 % 6.5 % 6.8 % 6.6 % 7.0 % 12.0 % Residential RE 291,512 267,135 241,614 214,015 206,324 85,188 % of Total 30.3 % 28.9 % 27.0 % 25.2 % 25.1 % 41.3 % Consumer & Other 65,005 64,317 61,440 55,957 55,157 9,848 % of Total 6.8 % 7.0 % 6.9 % 6.6 % 6.7 % 17.9 % Total Loans $ 962,075 $ 925,249 $ 895,611 $ 850,671 $ 822,714 $ 139,361 Total Growth Percentage 16.9 % Deposit Balances ($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Annual Growth Non-Int DDA $ 256,799 $ 250,791 $ 239,676 $ 252,273 $ 247,044 $ 9,755 % of Total 23.6 % 23.1 % 22.4 % 22.2 % 22.2 % 3.9 % Interest DDA 191,719 199,523 198,286 211,152 195,464 (3,745 ) % of Total 17.6 % 18.4 % 18.5 % 18.6 % 17.6 % -1.9 % Savings 191,272 201,402 215,285 236,394 237,571 (46,299 ) % of Total 17.6 % 18.5 % 20.1 % 20.8 % 21.3 % -19.5 % Money Market 255,995 258,975 276,274 289,699 276,462 (20,467 ) % of Total 23.6 % 23.8 % 25.8 % 25.5 % 24.8 % -7.4 % Time Deposits 190,880 175,202 142,258 148,553 156,504 34,376 % of Total 17.6 % 16.1 % 13.3 % 13.1 % 14.1 % 22.0 % Total Deposits $ 1,086,665 $ 1,085,893 $ 1,071,779 $ 1,138,071 $ 1,113,045 $ (26,380 ) Total Growth Percentage -2.4 %

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $5.1 million as of December 31, 2022, down $1.4 million or 21.1 percent from the year-ago quarter. The Company had small charge-offs in the quarter, but for the full year, the Company had $13,000 in net recoveries. The coverage ratio of problem loans to the loan loss allowance was at 318.6 percent at December 31, 2022.

Nonperforming Assets ($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Annual Change Commercial & Agriculture $ 114 $ 114 $ 140 $ 142 $ 143 $ (29 ) % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 % -20.3 % Commercial RE 210 223 359 544 554 (344 ) % of Total CRE loans 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.14 % 0.15 % -62.1 % Residential RE 2,967 3,129 3,176 3,198 2,484 483 % of Total Res. RE loans 1.02 % 1.17 % 1.31 % 1.49 % 1.20 % 19.4 % Consumer & Other 391 280 323 409 471 (80 ) % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.60 % 0.44 % 0.53 % 0.73 % 0.85 % -17.0 % Total Nonaccruing Loans 3,682 3,746 3,998 4,293 3,652 30 % of Total loans 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.44 % 0.8 % Accruing Restructured Loans 654 668 683 762 725 (71 ) Total Change (%) -9.8 % Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans 4,336 4,414 4,681 5,055 4,377 (41 ) % of Total loans 0.45 % 0.48 % 0.52 % 0.59 % 0.53 % -0.9 % Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets 777 756 730 527 2,104 (1,327 ) Total Change (%) -63.1 % Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,113 $ 5,170 $ 5,411 $ 5,582 $ 6,481 $ (1,368 ) % of Total assets 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.49 % -21.1 %

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast on January 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

In April 2022, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. “Bank Honor Roll” of superior performers that consistently reported increases in earnings per share over the last decade. The honor roll review determined that just 17 banks in the U.S., including SB Financial, or five percent of all banks screened, qualified for inclusion.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information: Mark A. Klein

Chairman, President and

Chief Executive Officer

Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com



Anthony V. Cosentino

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com





SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited) December September June March December ($ in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 27,817 $ 27,934 $ 29,567 $ 130,003 $ 149,511 Interest bearing time deposits 2,131 2,134 1,691 1,894 2,643 Available-for-sale securities 238,780 243,233 266,162 265,311 263,259 Loans held for sale 2,073 2,979 4,242 4,737 7,472 Loans, net of unearned income 962,075 925,249 895,611 850,671 822,714 Allowance for loan losses (13,818 ) (13,824 ) (13,801 ) (13,804 ) (13,805 ) Premises and equipment, net 22,829 22,842 23,122 23,039 23,212 Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost 6,326 5,230 5,303 5,303 5,303 Foreclosed assets and other assets 777 756 730 527 2,104 Interest receivable 4,091 3,556 3,256 2,815 2,920 Goodwill 23,239 23,239 23,239 23,239 23,191 Cash value of life insurance 28,870 28,713 28,556 17,932 17,867 Mortgage servicing rights 13,503 13,473 13,408 13,135 12,034 Other assets 16,940 17,863 12,886 10,328 12,429 Total assets $ 1,335,633 $ 1,303,377 $ 1,293,972 $ 1,335,130 $ 1,330,854 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non interest bearing demand $ 256,799 $ 250,791 $ 239,676 $ 252,273 $ 247,044 Interest bearing demand 191,719 199,523 198,286 211,152 195,464 Savings 191,272 201,402 215,285 236,394 237,571 Money market 255,995 258,975 276,274 289,699 276,462 Time deposits 190,880 175,202 142,258 148,553 156,504 Total deposits 1,086,665 1,085,893 1,071,779 1,138,071 1,113,045 Short-term borrowings 14,923 19,754 30,772 19,035 15,320 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 60,000 35,000 25,000 5,500 5,500 Trust preferred securities 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Subordinated debt net of issuance costs 19,594 19,582 19,570 19,558 19,546 Interest payable 769 623 307 536 299 Other liabilities 24,944 17,587 11,678 9,483 21,905 Total liabilities 1,217,205 1,188,749 1,169,416 1,202,493 1,185,925 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 61,319 61,319 61,319 61,319 54,463 Additional paid-in capital 15,087 15,000 15,069 14,872 14,944 Retained earnings 101,966 99,309 96,809 94,833 99,716 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (32,120 ) (33,426 ) (22,210 ) (13,659 ) (1,845 ) Treasury stock (27,824 ) (27,574 ) (26,431 ) (24,728 ) (22,349 ) Total shareholders' equity 118,428 114,628 124,556 132,637 144,929 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,335,633 $ 1,303,377 $ 1,293,972 $ 1,335,130 $ 1,330,854





SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December September June March December December December Interest income 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loans Taxable $ 11,222 $ 10,084 $ 8,880 $ 8,052 $ 8,889 $ 38,238 $ 37,959 Tax exempt 109 92 73 61 59 335 206 Securities Taxable 1,559 1,536 1,469 1,235 969 5,798 3,386 Tax exempt 47 52 52 47 86 198 353 Total interest income 12,937 11,764 10,474 9,395 10,003 44,569 41,904 Interest expense Deposits 1,440 852 567 618 640 3,477 3,129 Repurchase agreements & other 7 8 11 13 7 39 42 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 258 180 38 39 41 515 188 Trust preferred securities 138 99 71 53 49 361 199 Subordinated debt 194 195 194 195 188 778 462 Total interest expense 2,037 1,334 881 918 925 5,170 4,020 Net interest income 10,900 10,430 9,593 8,477 9,078 39,399 37,884 Provision for loan losses - - - - - - 1,050 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,900 10,430 9,593 8,477 9,078 39,399 36,834 Noninterest income Wealth management fees 907 930 936 955 988 3,728 3,814 Customer service fees 880 844 860 794 827 3,378 3,217 Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR 550 876 1,196 1,676 3,194 4,298 17,255 Mortgage loan servicing fees, net 627 527 606 1,204 624 2,964 2,940 Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans 105 125 167 169 44 566 158 Title insurance revenue 454 476 697 602 528 2,229 2,089 Gain (loss) on sale of assets 18 (12 ) - 55 1 61 2 Other 172 277 211 347 383 1,007 1,222 Total noninterest income 3,713 4,043 4,673 5,802 6,589 18,231 30,697 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,677 5,858 6,418 6,189 6,648 24,142 26,838 Net occupancy expense 763 769 719 742 846 2,993 3,048 Equipment expense 1,017 918 827 854 899 3,616 3,281 Data processing fees 627 664 643 576 721 2,510 2,579 Professional fees 738 766 760 950 872 3,214 3,027 Marketing expense 258 200 222 231 228 911 784 Telephone and communication expense 124 134 105 111 148 474 581 Postage and delivery expense 121 75 110 116 106 422 414 State, local and other taxes 277 250 277 278 288 1,082 1,175 Employee expense 157 145 175 136 163 613 663 Other expenses 510 605 546 676 648 2,337 2,418 Total noninterest expense 10,269 10,384 10,802 10,859 11,567 42,314 44,808 Income before income tax expense 4,344 4,088 3,464 3,420 4,100 15,315 22,723 Income tax expense 811 746 630 607 768 2,794 4,446 Net income $ 3,533 $ 3,342 $ 2,834 $ 2,813 $ 3,332 $ 12,521 $ 18,277 Common share data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.49 $ 1.79 $ 2.58 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.49 $ 1.77 $ 2.56 Average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic: 6,945 6,968 7,075 7,035 6,906 7,005 7,083 Diluted: 7,021 7,033 7,149 7,100 6,970 7,078 7,130





SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December September June March December December December SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 10,900 $ 10,430 $ 9,593 $ 8,477 $ 9,078 $ 39,399 $ 37,884 Tax-equivalent adjustment 41 38 33 29 39 142 149 Tax-equivalent net interest income 10,941 10,468 9,626 8,506 9,117 39,541 38,033 Provision for loan loss - - - - - - 1,050 Noninterest income 3,713 4,043 4,673 5,802 6,589 18,231 30,697 Total operating revenue 14,613 14,473 14,266 14,279 15,667 57,630 68,581 Noninterest expense 10,269 10,384 10,802 10,859 11,567 42,314 44,808 Pre-tax pre-provision income 4,344 4,088 3,464 3,420 4,100 15,315 23,773 Pretax income 4,344 4,088 3,464 3,420 4,100 15,315 22,723 Net income 3,533 3,342 2,834 2,813 3,332 12,521 18,277 PER SHARE INFORMATION: Basic earnings per share (EPS) 0.51 0.48 0.40 0.40 0.49 1.79 2.58 Diluted earnings per share 0.50 0.47 0.40 0.40 0.49 1.77 2.56 Common dividends 0.125 0.120 0.120 0.115 0.115 0.480 0.440 Book value per common share 17.08 16.49 17.75 18.65 21.05 17.08 21.05 Tangible book value per common share (TBV) 13.65 13.07 14.36 15.31 17.60 13.65 17.60 Market price per common share 16.95 16.85 17.26 19.91 18.69 16.95 18.69 Market price to TBV 124.2 % 128.9 % 120.2 % 130.1 % 106.2 % 124.2 % 106.2 % Market price to trailing 12 month EPS 9.6 9.6 9.3 10.0 7.7 9.6 7.7 PERFORMANCE RATIOS: Return on average assets (ROAA) 1.08 % 1.03 % 0.87 % 0.83 % 0.99 % 0.95 % 1.38 % Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.32 % 1.26 % 1.06 % 1.01 % 1.22 % 1.25 % 1.91 % Return on average equity 12.17 % 10.89 % 8.89 % 8.08 % 9.21 % 9.86 % 12.67 % Return on average tangible equity 15.30 % 13.51 % 10.93 % 9.75 % 10.92 % 12.14 % 15.04 % Efficiency ratio 70.16 % 71.63 % 75.60 % 75.93 % 73.72 % 73.31 % 65.23 % Earning asset yield 4.27 % 3.89 % 3.45 % 2.96 % 3.17 % 3.63 % 3.37 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 0.90 % 0.58 % 0.39 % 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.56 % 0.45 % Net interest margin 3.60 % 3.45 % 3.15 % 2.67 % 2.87 % 3.21 % 3.05 % Tax equivalent effect 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent 3.61 % 3.46 % 3.16 % 2.68 % 2.89 % 3.22 % 3.06 % Non interest income/Average assets 1.13 % 1.24 % 1.43 % 1.72 % 1.96 % 1.38 % 2.32 % Non interest expense/Average assets 3.13 % 3.19 % 3.31 % 3.22 % 3.45 % 3.21 % 3.39 % Net noninterest expense/Average assets -2.00 % -1.95 % -1.88 % -1.50 % -1.48 % -1.83 % -1.07 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Gross charge-offs 7 9 9 9 34 34 136 Recoveries 1 32 6 8 27 47 317 Net charge-offs 6 (23 ) 3 1 7 (13 ) (181 ) Nonaccruing loans/Total loans 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.44 % 0.38 % 0.44 % Nonperforming loans/Total loans 0.45 % 0.48 % 0.52 % 0.59 % 0.53 % 0.45 % 0.53 % Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO 0.53 % 0.56 % 0.60 % 0.66 % 0.79 % 0.53 % 0.79 % Nonperforming assets/Total assets 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.42 % 0.49 % 0.38 % 0.49 % Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans 318.68 % 313.26 % 294.83 % 273.08 % 315.40 % 318.68 % 315.40 % Allowance for loan loss/Total loans 1.44 % 1.49 % 1.54 % 1.62 % 1.68 % 1.44 % 1.68 % Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.) 0.00 % (0.01 %) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.00 %) (0.02 %) CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS: Loans/ Deposits 88.53 % 85.21 % 83.56 % 74.75 % 73.92 % 88.53 % 73.92 % Equity/ Assets 8.87 % 8.79 % 9.63 % 9.93 % 10.89 % 8.87 % 10.89 % Tangible equity/Tangible assets 7.22 % 7.10 % 7.93 % 8.30 % 9.27 % 7.22 % 9.27 % Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank) 13.42 % 13.23 % 13.21 % 13.71 % 13.94 % 13.63 % 13.94 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total assets 1,335,633 1,303,377 1,293,972 1,335,130 1,330,854 1,335,633 1,330,854 Total loans 962,075 925,249 895,611 850,671 822,714 962,075 822,714 Deposits 1,086,665 1,085,893 1,071,779 1,138,071 1,113,045 1,086,665 1,113,045 Stockholders equity 118,428 114,628 124,556 132,637 144,929 118,428 144,929 Goodwill and intangibles 23,753 23,770 23,787 23,804 23,774 23,753 23,774 Tangible equity 94,675 90,858 100,769 108,833 121,155 94,675 121,155 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,352,016 1,362,666 1,369,732 1,375,554 1,362,962 1,352,016 1,362,962 Wealth/Brokerage assets under care 507,093 480,947 500,487 560,698 618,279 507,093 618,279 Total assets under care 3,194,742 3,146,990 3,164,191 3,271,382 3,312,095 3,194,742 3,312,095 Full-time equivalent employees 268 271 267 256 269 268 269 Period end common shares outstanding 6,935 6,950 7,017 7,111 6,884 6,935 6,884 Market capitalization (all) 117,556 117,113 121,105 141,575 128,668 117,556 128,668 AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets 1,314,419 1,302,297 1,305,815 1,350,982 1,342,202 1,318,781 1,322,253 Total earning assets 1,211,674 1,209,958 1,216,124 1,270,218 1,263,431 1,226,771 1,243,093 Total loans 937,898 909,909 870,439 832,825 845,078 888,116 854,521 Deposits 1,094,491 1,085,821 1,108,890 1,134,234 1,123,843 1,105,571 1,106,122 Stockholders equity 116,114 122,738 127,519 139,214 144,749 126,963 144,223 Goodwill and intangibles 23,761 23,778 23,796 23,801 22,701 23,783 22,718 Tangible equity 92,353 98,960 103,723 115,413 122,048 103,180 121,505 Average basic shares outstanding 6,945 6,968 7,075 7,035 6,906 7,005 7,083 Average diluted shares outstanding 7,021 7,033 7,149 7,100 6,970 7,078 7,130





SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited) For the Three and Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022 and 2021 ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Average Average Average Average Assets Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Taxable securities/cash $ 265,711 $ 1,559 2.35 % $ 410,489 $ 969 0.94 % Nontaxable securities 8,065 47 2.33 % 7,864 86 4.37 % Loans, net 937,898 11,331 4.83 % 845,078 8,948 4.24 % Total earning assets 1,211,674 12,937 4.27 % 1,263,431 10,003 3.17 % Cash and due from banks 7,052 6,489 Allowance for loan losses (13,820 ) (13,795 ) Premises and equipment 23,757 25,505 Other assets 85,756 60,572 Total assets $ 1,314,419 $ 1,342,202 Liabilities Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 646,498 $ 965 0.60 % $ 704,534 $ 400 0.23 % Time deposits 180,678 475 1.05 % 157,888 240 0.61 % Repurchase agreements & other 18,058 7 0.16 % 18,910 7 0.15 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 29,078 258 3.55 % 5,500 41 2.98 % Trust preferred securities 10,310 138 5.35 % 10,310 49 1.90 % Subordinated debt 19,588 194 3.96 % 19,539 188 3.85 % Total interest bearing liabilities 904,210 2,037 0.90 % 916,681 925 0.40 % Non interest bearing demand 267,315 - 261,421 - Total funding 1,171,525 0.70 % 1,178,102 0.31 % Other liabilities 26,780 19,351 Total liabilities 1,198,305 1,197,453 Equity 116,114 144,749 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,314,419 $ 1,342,202 Net interest income $ 10,900 $ 9,078 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.60 % 2.87 % Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.61 % 2.89 % - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Average Average Average Average Assets Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Taxable securities/cash $ 330,549 $ 5,798 1.75 % $ 380,770 $ 3,386 0.89 % Nontaxable securities 8,106 198 2.44 % 7,802 353 4.52 % Loans, net 888,116 38,573 4.34 % 854,521 38,165 4.47 % Total earning assets 1,226,771 44,569 3.63 % 1,243,093 41,904 3.37 % Cash and due from banks 7,296 7,290 Allowance for loan losses (13,808 ) (13,422 ) Premises and equipment 24,137 24,710 Other assets 74,385 60,582 Total assets $ 1,318,781 $ 1,322,253 Liabilities Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 693,271 $ 2,258 0.33 % $ 672,296 $ 1,813 0.27 % Time deposits 159,401 1,219 0.76 % 177,918 1,316 0.74 % Repurchase agreements & Other 20,481 39 0.19 % 22,821 42 0.18 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 16,420 515 3.14 % 6,507 188 2.89 % Trust preferred securities 10,310 361 3.50 % 10,310 199 1.93 % Subordinated debt 19,570 778 3.98 % 12,057 462 3.83 % Total interest bearing liabilities 919,453 5,170 0.56 % 901,909 4,020 0.45 % Non interest bearing demand 252,899 0.44 % 255,908 0.35 % Total funding 1,172,352 1,157,817 Other liabilities 19,466 20,213 Total liabilities 1,191,818 1,178,030 Equity 126,963 144,223 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,318,781 $ 1,322,253 Net interest income $ 39,399 $ 37,884 Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.21 % 3.05 % Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.22 % 3.06 % - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis



