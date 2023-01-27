Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the 6th Annual DDR-inhibitors Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (“the Company”), is pleased to announce a scientific presentation at the 6th Annual DDR Inhibitors Summit in Boston, MA.

The 6th Annual DDR Inhibitors Summit, held in Boston January 24-26, 2023, brought together academic and pharmaceutical industry researchers to share progress across the preclinical and clinical DDR inhibitor landscape. The conference aims to provide an up-to-date overview of the field across both novel and established targets, utilizing inhibitors in combination studies and improving patient selection through novel biomarkers. Conference organizers highlighted that DNA damage response (DDR) inhibition has amassed significant interest over the last decade through its potential to treat many types of tumors such as breast and colorectal cancers, and even notoriously difficult-to-treat tumors.

Professor Mads Daugaard, president & chief scientific officer of Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. presented an address intitled “Exploring a Novel Dual PARP-HDAC Inhibitor for the Treatment of Ewing Sarcoma,” in which he described the company’s research results with its novel kt-3000 series in pre-clinical models of Ewing sarcoma, a rare childhood tumor. The data demonstrated that co-inhibition of PARP and HDAC amplifies DNA damage and cytotoxicity in cancer cells. An FDA approved PARP inhibitor has previously been tested in a phase II clinical study in Ewing sarcoma where it failed to produce durable responses. Prof. Daugaard reported that Ewing sarcoma cancer cells are highly sensitive to treatment with combination PARP-HDAC inhibition exhibited by kt-3000 drug candidates.

“It was an honor to present work to the distinguished audience at today’s summit,” said Prof. Daugaard. “We look forward to continuing to share our continued progress with the medical and pharmaceutical community as we seek to advance a kt-3000 lead candidate toward human clinical trials.”

Development of Rakovina Therapeutics’ novel kt-3000 bi-functional DNA-damage response inhibitors is supported, in part, by the St. Baldrick’s Foundation Martha’s BEST Grant for All, which is aimed at developing new treatments for Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive bone and soft tissue cancer in children and young adults.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response (DDR) technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of novel DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

Additional Information

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the content of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the Company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “is expected”, “expects”, “scheduled”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s profile page at www.sedar.com .

Contact: