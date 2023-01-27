Three new members proposed to Elanders' Board of Directors

English Swedish

Elanders' Nomination Committee proposes to the Annual General Meeting the re-election of current Board members Dan Frohm, who is also proposed to be re-elected as Chairman of the Board, Carl Bennet, Eva Elmstedt, Erik Gabrielson, Anne Lenerius and Magnus Nilsson and new election of Ulrika Dellby, Anna Hallberg and Johan Trouvé. Cecilia Lager, Johan Stern and Caroline Sundewall have declined re-election.

Ulrika Dellby has a master's degree in business administration. She is chairman of the board of Fasadgruppen Group AB and a member of the board of Bico Group AB, Lifco AB, Linc AB, SJ AB and Werksta Nordic AB. Former partner Boston Consulting Group.

Anna Hallberg has an academic education in law and business administration. She has previously been Minister for Foreign Trade and Nordic Affairs, Deputy CEO of Almi Företagspartner and also held a number of senior positions within SEB.

Johan Trouvé has a master's degree in engineering. He is CEO of the West Swedish Chamber of Commerce and has previously, among other things, been regional manager for Schenker AB. He is today a member of the board of the Swedish Exhibition & Congress Centre, Thomas Concrete AB and UNICEF Sweden.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals will be presented in the notice convening Elanders' Annual General Meeting 2023, which will be held on April 21. Ahead of the 2023 Annual General Meeting, Elanders’ Nomination Committee consists of the following members:

Carl Bennet, Carl Bennet AB

Fredrik Carlsson, Svolder AB

Dan Frohm, Chairman of the Board

Jannis Kitsakis, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Dag Marius Nereng, Protector Forsikring ASA

For more information, please contact

Carl Bennet, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, phone: +46 31 741 64 00.

