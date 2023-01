27 January 2023

PayPoint plc - Director Declaration



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, PayPoint plc (the ‘Company’) announces that Gill Barr, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed to the board of DFS Furniture Plc as a non-executive director, effective from 27 January 2023.

