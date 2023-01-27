Every Drop Counts: Medela Partners with World-Class Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines to Bring Awareness to the Commitment Breast Milk Feeding Requires

Baar, Switzerland, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, the brand trusted by millions of moms[1], announced a social collaboration with fitness trainer and global influencer Kayla Itsines to support her breastfeeding journey with her second baby, born in January of this year. The global partnership intends to elevate the individual breastfeeding journey of new parents and highlight the critical role that breast milk plays in maternal and infant health and development.

“I was first introduced to Medela in the hospital after the birth of my daughter, Arna. It felt like a lifesaver when my milk came in. I was able to express, measure everything and honestly, I felt so organised. With running a business, the Medela products allowed everyone in my family to help us and feed Arna while I worked. Now, I’m so excited to partner with them as I begin my feeding journey with my son, Jax,” says Kayla Itsines. “I honestly feel Medela is a brand that cares passionately about supporting mothers and babies and I know first-hand how important it is to have the right products available. With the launch of their new Hands-free Breast Pump, I’m excited to share how Medela helps me with my feeding goals as a busy mum of now two.”

The collaboration will focus on the importance of breastfeeding support and highlight the unique features of Medela’s Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump with the new Hands-free Collection Cups:

Anatomically designed to optimize output and comfort. The Freestyle Hands-free Collection Cups are shaped to fit the lactating breast [2] offering comfort while worn, without weighing down the breast. The in-bra cups also feature Medela’s patented 105-degree breast shield, shown to increase milk output. [3] Anatomically designed, the droplet shape offers better support where the most milk-making tissue exists. [4] The transparent design of the Hands-free Collection Cups allows mom to verify correct nipple alignment and offers visual confirmation of milk flow to optimize expression. This is critical given that the first milk ejection during pumping accounts for more than one-third of the total milk volume, [5,6] yet milk let-down during pumping is often not sensed. [7]

“We are excited to work with Kayla and support her breastfeeding journey,” says Anita Treiber, chief marketing officer at Medela. “As a mother of two leading an active lifestyle, she is a perfect fit to use our new Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump, our first wearable breast pump. The lightweight, anatomically shaped and transparent Hands-free Collection Cups not only help moms multitask, but when combined with Medela's patented 2-Phase Expression® technology and our research-based 105-degree breast shields, provide a superior hands-free pumping experience. We’re thrilled for Kayla to share her journey and elevate the importance of breast milk feeding with her followers around the world.”

The collaboration will take place on Kayla and Medela’s Instagram channels beginning today. Starting next Tuesday thru April 15, 2023, Medela Family app users will receive an exclusive discount to access a three-month free trial, then 30% off the ongoing monthly membership fee to Sweat, including articles and all programs, until suspension or cancellation. Most recently, Kayla launched her pregnancy and post-pregnancy program, designed to provide expectant and new moms with targeted fitness programs focused on their health and changing body needs.

Freestyle Hands-free Breast Pump is available through online and offline channels across Europe, the US and Australia, expanding to other markets later this year.

For more product-related information, visit medela.com/freestyle-handsfree.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

About Sweat

The Sweat app is one of the world’s largest and most supportive digital fitness training platforms for women. Founded in 2015, the category leading app gives women affordable and on-demand access to expert fitness advice, one-on-one personal training and more than 8500 unique workouts that are made by women, for women. Powered by a team of female trainers led by co-founder Kayla Itsines, Sweat has built a global community of more than 55 million women across its social media platforms who offer support and inspiration to help women to reach their fitness goals. The Sweat app is translated into eight different languages and is available in 145+ countries.

