$43.8 Billion Worldwide Automotive Thermal System Industry to 2027: Featuring Borgwarner, DENSO, General Motors and Gentherm Among Others

The global automotive thermal system market size reached US$ 34.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 43.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.26% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
An automotive thermal system helps to maintain and regulate the desired temperature level of different vehicle components, such as the motor, battery and cabinet area. It reduces temperature fluctuations, increases efficiency and prevents breakdown. It also reduces fuel consumption and improves powertrain efficacy, which aids in lowering carbon emissions.
Consequently, it is extensively utilized in the manufacturing of heavy vehicles used in the construction and transportation sectors. At present, the escalating demand for vehicle electrification is increasing the utilization of these systems to enhance user comfort without impacting vehicle range and keeping battery temperature at ideal operating conditions.
The increasing need for reducing carbon emissions produced by internal combustion engines (ICEs) in automobiles, along with the stringent emission regulations imposed by governing agencies of several countries, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth.
Apart from this, the rising utilization of advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems that are environment-friendly and lightweight is bolstering the market growth.
Moreover, the increasing sales of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), along with the integration of thermal sensors with automotive thermal systems that sense the temperature in real-time and provide necessary solutions to the user is further contributing to the market growth.
Furthermore, the rising number of construction activities is escalating the demand for heavy vehicles, which, in turn, is strengthening the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Borgwarner Inc., Continental Aktiengesellschaft, DENSO Corporation, General Motors Company, Gentherm Incorporated, Grayson Automotive Services Limited, Lennox International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Modine Manufacturing Company Inc. and Visteon Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global automotive thermal system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive thermal system market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global automotive thermal system market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|142
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$34.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$43.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Automotive Thermal System Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Compressor
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 HVAC
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Powertrain Cooling
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Fluid Transport
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
7.1 Passenger Cars
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 SWOT Analysis
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Borgwarner Inc.
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Continental Aktiengesellschaft
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 DENSO Corporation
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.4 General Motors Company
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Gentherm Incorporated
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.6 Grayson Automotive Services Limited
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.7 Lennox International Inc.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.8 MAHLE GmbH
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 Modine Manufacturing Company Inc.
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.10 Visteon Corporation
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials
13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
