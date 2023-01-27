Middlefield Income Plus Class Achieves Fundata FundGrade A+® for 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield is pleased to announce that its flagship diversified income fund, Middlefield Income Plus Class, has received the Fundata FundGrade A+® rating for 2022. This award is presented to funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns for an entire calendar year.



“It is an honour to be recognized for such a prestigious award,” says Robert Lauzon, Managing Director and CIO of Middlefield. “It validates Middlefield’s ongoing efforts to provide Canadian investors with leading equity income solutions. It is especially gratifying because this fund was established over 20 years ago and has been delivering high levels of income to investors since inception.”

Launched in 2000, Middlefield’s Income Plus Class is an actively managed strategy that seeks to provide investors a stable level of income while emphasizing capital preservation. The fund has consistently generated competitive returns for over two decades and achieved the A+ rating among a group of 735 peer funds, in what was a very difficult year for investors.

“Middlefield is committed to creating investment solutions that work for our clients through a variety of market environments,” says Lauzon, “Income Plus is truly an all-weather fund that our clients can depend on for consistent dividends and competitive total returns, even during volatile markets,” concluded Lauzon.

Founded in 1979, Middlefield is a specialist and independent equity income manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Middlefield’s actively managed, award-winning funds are designed to be “investments that work for you” by distributing consistent and high levels of income through various market cycles. Middlefield’s funds span a number of market sectors including real estate, healthcare, innovation, sustainability, infrastructure and energy. Investors can access these strategies in a variety of product types including ETFs, Mutual Funds, Closed-End Funds, Split-Share Funds and Flow-through LPs. To learn more, visit www.middlefield.com.

The Fundata FundGrade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year, calculated using a number of risk-adjusted performance ratios, relative to their peers. It also takes into account the consistency of the performance throughout the calendar year. For more information on the rating system, please visit www.Fundata.com/ProductsServices/FundGrade.aspx.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. Fundata is a leading provider of market and investment funds data to the Canadian financial services industry and business media. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Middlefield Income Plus Class won the 2022 FundGrade A+ in the Global Equity Balanced Category, out of 735 funds. The FundGrade A+ performance start date was 1/31/2013 and the FundGrade A+ performance end date was 12/31/2022.

