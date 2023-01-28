Investigation Alert BRDS, UIS, VWE, EVA: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors’ Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Bird Global holding shares before May 14, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/J o hnsonFistel/BirdGlobalInc4

Recently a class action complaint was filed against Bird Global. According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bird was improperly recording Sharing Revenue for certain trips by its customers where collection was not probable; (2) as such, Bird overstated its Sharing Revenue for the relevant quarters and fiscal year during the Class Period; (3) Bird failed to disclose that its internal controls were not effective as they relate to calculating Sharing Revenue recognition; (4) as a result, Bird would need to restate its previously disclosed Sharing Revenue; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Unysis shares since August 3, 2022, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/UnisysCo r poration2

The filed complaint alleges that the defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; (ii) accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; (iii) in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. ("Vintage Wine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VWE) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Vintage Wine Estates shares before October 13, 2021, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel / VintageWineEstatesInc2

The filed complaint alleges that the defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) due to a material weakness related to its inventory controls and procedures, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report inventory metrics; (2) the Company understated its overhead burden in certain quarters, thereby overstating its adjusted EBITDA; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Vintage Wine was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Enviva Inc. (“Enviva” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EVA) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned Enviva shares before February 21, 2019, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel / EnvivaInc3

Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Enviva had misrepresented the environmental sustainability of its wood pellet production and procurement; (ii) Enviva overstated the true measure of cash flow generated by the Company’s platform; and (iii) accordingly, Enviva had misrepresented its business model and the Company’s ability to achieve the level of growth that Defendants had represented to investors.

