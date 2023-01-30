Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 23, 2023 to Friday January 27, 2023:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|250,543
|4,283,336,767
|23 January 2023
|597
|14,810.3685
|8,841,790
|24 January 2023
|661
|14,878.1392
|9,834,450
|25 January 2023
|695
|14,245.7842
|9,900,820
|26 January 2023
|722
|14,230.5817
|10,274,480
|27 January 2023
|366
|14,155.5738
|5,180,940
|Total 23-27 January Friday
|3,041
|44,032,480
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,225
|14,479.5876
|46,696,670
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|69,921
|1,039,311,034
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|256,809
|4,374,065,917
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,088,186
|19,531,250,287
|23 January 2023
|1,834
|15,121.1914
|27,732,265
|24 January 2023
|2,789
|15,250.8767
|42,534,695
|25 January 2023
|2,780
|14,554.6745
|40,461,995
|26 January 2023
|2,882
|14,570.9039
|41,993,345
|27 January 2023
|1,708
|14,405.3425
|24,604,325
|Total 23-27 January Friday
|11,993
|177,326,625
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|9,613
|14,785.8762
|142,136,628
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,029
|14,785.6838
|44,785,836
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|278,845
|4,231,541,360
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|1,112,821
|19,895,499,377
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
Page 1 of 2
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 224,977 A shares and 980,313 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.44% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 30 January 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 4 2023
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 4 2023