Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                    
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 23, 2023 to Friday January 27, 2023:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)250,543 4,283,336,767
23 January 202359714,810.36858,841,790
24 January 202366114,878.13929,834,450
25 January 202369514,245.78429,900,820
26 January 202372214,230.581710,274,480
27 January 202336614,155.57385,180,940
Total 23-27 January Friday3,041 44,032,480
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,22514,479.587646,696,670
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)69,921 1,039,311,034
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)256,809 4,374,065,917
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,088,186 19,531,250,287
23 January 20231,83415,121.191427,732,265
24 January 20232,78915,250.876742,534,695
25 January 20232,78014,554.674540,461,995
26 January 20232,88214,570.903941,993,345
27 January 20231,70814,405.342524,604,325
Total 23-27 January Friday11,993 177,326,625
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*9,61314,785.8762142,136,628
Bought from the Foundation*3,02914,785.683844,785,836
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)278,845 4,231,541,360
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,112,821 19,895,499,377

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 224,977 A shares and 980,313 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.44% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 30 January 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

  

