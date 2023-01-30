English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 23, 2023 to Friday January 27, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 250,543 4,283,336,767 23 January 2023 597 14,810.3685 8,841,790 24 January 2023 661 14,878.1392 9,834,450 25 January 2023 695 14,245.7842 9,900,820 26 January 2023 722 14,230.5817 10,274,480 27 January 2023 366 14,155.5738 5,180,940 Total 23-27 January Friday 3,041 44,032,480 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,225 14,479.5876 46,696,670 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 69,921 1,039,311,034 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 256,809 4,374,065,917 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,088,186 19,531,250,287 23 January 2023 1,834 15,121.1914 27,732,265 24 January 2023 2,789 15,250.8767 42,534,695 25 January 2023 2,780 14,554.6745 40,461,995 26 January 2023 2,882 14,570.9039 41,993,345 27 January 2023 1,708 14,405.3425 24,604,325 Total 23-27 January Friday 11,993 177,326,625 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 9,613 14,785.8762 142,136,628 Bought from the Foundation* 3,029 14,785.6838 44,785,836 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 278,845 4,231,541,360 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 1,112,821 19,895,499,377

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 224,977 A shares and 980,313 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.44% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 30 January 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

