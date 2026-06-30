ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Information about changed number of votes and share capital

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 25 March 2026, it was decided to decrease the Company’s share capital by cancellation of treasury shares. The capital decrease was finally completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority on 4 June 2026.

Pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 32, the total number of voting rights and the total amount of capital in the Company as of 30 June 2026 is hereby published:

Type Number of shares Number of votes Capital A shares of DKK 1,000 9,586,385 19,172,770 DKK 9,586,385,000 A shares of DKK 500 206 206 DKK 103,000 B shares of DKK 1,000 5,109,279 N/A DKK 5,109,279,000 B shares of DKK 500 122 N/A DKK 61,000





Total share capital DKK 14,695,828,000

Copenhagen, 30 June 2026

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

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