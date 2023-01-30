Rivalry Deepens Casino Product Offering with Addition of Table Games and Live Dealer

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQX: RVLCF) (FSE: 9VK), an internationally regulated sports betting and media company, today announced the expansion of its casino offering with a slate of eight new games, including Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, and more. This includes a variety of single player table games, as well as live dealer and multiplayer offerings that will be added to Rivalry’s proprietary casino product, Casino.exe.



“Our entry into the casino segment last year has provided valuable diversification to the business, adding incremental revenue while reducing the impact of seasonality in sports betting, improving margin stability, and continuing to promote profitable customer unit economics,” said Steven Salz, Rivalry Co-founder and CEO. “We anticipate this extension of our casino offering will further grow revenue potential and drive sustained engagement amongst our users with a curated list of games geared for our demographic.”





Rivalry adds eight new single player, live dealer and multiplayer games to its proprietary gaming platform Casino.exe.

The ongoing expansion of Rivalry’s casino game portfolio arrives after launching its initial product offering, Aviator, last summer, followed by the addition of four new games in November. Casino has already driven immediate material impact to the Company since its launch, contributing 30% of betting handle and 15% of revenue in Q3 2022 with minimal marketing efforts.

“Our strategic approach to customer engagement can be seen across our casino offering and suite of games, leveraging product innovation to create a custom and proprietary experience that caters specifically to our core demographic of users,” Salz continued. “This strategy has enabled Rivalry to differentiate itself from competitors and meet shifting consumer demands with a curated, fun, and social experience. This focus is seen across our selection of games, prioritizing interactive and multiplayer titles that run counter to traditionally siloed casino gaming experiences and are better equipped to serve our audience.”

All eight of the newly added games will be housed on Casino.exe, a first-of-its-kind casino userface designed to establish an entertaining and interactive gaming experience unique to Rivalry. The Company will continue to evolve Casino.exe with new features and the release of additional third-party and in-house developed games for a generation of bettors born on the internet.

The casino offering is available online in markets operating under the Company’s Isle of Man license, with a launch in Ontario expected to follow in the coming months.

About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media property offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of bettors. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 20 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited has held an Isle of Man license since 2018, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Rivalry holds a sports bookmaker license in Australia and an internet gaming registration in Ontario and is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. The Company also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, an on-site engagement experience, and an original casino game called Rushlane, a proprietary casino game that marks the creation of a new category for online gaming: Massively Multiplayer Online Gambling Games (MMOGG).

