Global Crossing Airlines announces US$5.0M Financing

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”) is pleased to announce it has secured an up to US$5.0 million loan (the “loan”) with a key long-term investor to provide working capital and additional liquidity to support GlobalX’s rapidly growing operations.



“GlobalX is fortunate to have a committed group of investors who continue to fund and support the expansion of our operating fleet. We took possession Tuesday, January 26th our first freighter and expect to take delivery of an additional three aircrafts over the next 45 days, and this facility will give us the flexibility needed to continue our investments in crews, aircraft and operating systems required to deliver our targeted 2023 revenue,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO.

The Loan is a six-month facility that will be funded in two tranches of $2.5M each. The first tranche will be advanced within one business day and the second tranche will be advanced after the Company delivers a draw down notice, but subject to the lender receiving internal approval for the second tranche. The Loan is unsecured, is not convertible, no warrants and will bear interest at the rate of 20% per annum, accruing monthly and payable upon maturity.

The net proceeds of the Loan will be used to further the business objectives of the Company and to secure additional passenger and freighter Aircraft for charter operations that are expected to be delivered in Q1 2023.

About the A321 P2F:

The A321 P2F features a capacity of 14 upper deck and 10 lower deck containers, which is fifty-five percent (55%) more containerized volume than the Boeing 737-800 freighter and fourteen percent (14%) more containerized volume than the Boeing 757-200 freighter. Additionally, it boasts an estimated nineteen percent (19%) lower fuel burn than the Boeing 757-200 freighter. The capacity and fuel economy of the aircraft is poised to position the A321 freighter as the dominant player in the narrowbody cargo market.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, European and Latin American markets. In 2022, GlobalX will enter ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter, subject to DOT and FAA approvals. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ryan Goepel, Chief Financial Officer

Email: ryan.goepel@globalxair.com

Tel: 786.751.8503

