Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4th Quarter 2022 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced fourth quarter 2022 net income of $1,912,000, or $.48 per share compared to fourth quarter 2021 net income of $1,765,000, or $.45 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 19.86% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 15.62% for the fourth quarter of 2021.



For the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $595,000, or 13.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher market interest rates and the recovery of non-accrual loan interest. Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased $9.2 million, or 2.3% when comparing December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2021. Non-interest income decreased by $41,000, or 7.7% primarily due to lower miscellaneous income. Operating expenses increased by $91,000, or 2.9% primarily due higher wages and miscellaneous expense.

Total assets were $613.8 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $610.8 million at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to core deposit growth, partially offset by lower wholesale borrowings. At December 31, 2022, PPP loans outstanding were approximately $569,000 compared to $50 million at December 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors recently appointed Daniel Walcutt to the Bank and Holding Company Boards. Daniel is the President, CEO and owner of Nielsen Commercial Construction, Inc. located in Holt, Michigan.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited): Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Return on Equity (ROE) 19.86 % 15.62 % 19.20 % 14.63 % Return on Assets (ROA) 1.22 % 1.14 % 1.29 % 1.09 % Net Interest Margin 3.41 % 3.11 % 3.44 % 3.10 % December 31, 2022 2021 Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.11 % 0.72 % Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 8.68 % 8.63 % Total Risk-based Capital(1) 15.18 % 15.17 % Book Value Per Share $ 9.91 $ 11.32 Market Value Per Share $ 10.50 $ 13.00 (1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited): Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest Income $ 6,190,953 $ 5,061,892 $ 23,422,328 $ 19,382,389 Interest Expense 1,101,926 567,963 3,005,219 2,406,284 Net Interest Income 5,089,027 4,493,929 20,417,109 16,976,105 Provision for loan losses - (275,000 ) - (500,000 ) Non-interest income 490,764 531,784 2,207,795 2,323,498 Operating Expenses 3,229,000 3,137,945 12,747,566 12,023,496 Income before taxes 2,350,791 2,162,768 9,877,338 7,776,107 Income tax expense 439,000 398,000 1,796,000 1,410,000 Net Income $ 1,911,791 $ 1,764,768 $ 8,081,338 $ 6,366,107 Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.45 $ 2.04 $ 1.61 Dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.56 $ 0.56 Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited): December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,071,786 $ 28,713,832 Time deposits with other banks 8,960,000 20,854,000 Securities 101,705,429 81,934,068 Loans 411,293,661 451,571,794 Allowance for loan losses (4,154,073 ) (3,820,897 ) Loans, net 407,139,588 447,750,897 Premises and equipment, net 8,795,376 8,479,525 Other assets 26,082,215 23,070,012 Total Assets $ 613,754,394 $ 610,802,334 Liabilities Deposits $ 538,732,322 $ 515,058,691 FHLB borrowings 19,000,000 34,400,000 Trust preferred 13,403,000 13,403,000 Other liabilities 3,305,797 3,047,041 Total Liabilities 574,441,119 565,908,732 Equity Total Equity 39,313,275 44,893,602 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 613,754,394 $ 610,802,334