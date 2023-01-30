Motorsport Games rFactor 2 is Part of The Secret Sauce Behind F1® Arcade Racing Experience

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adam Breeden, the pioneer of competitive socialising in the UK and entrepreneurial force behind some of the sector’s most successful concepts, has officially opened his most ambitious and exciting project. F1® Arcade, the world’s first official premium F1 experiential venue, opened on December 12, 2022 in London at One New Change, St Pauls.

The immersive state of the art F1 racing simulation experience comes with 60 motion F1 simulators, powered by the rFactor 2 racing simulation software provided by Motorsport Games, combined with exclusive F1® content, enabling guests to live the thrill of racing, complemented by a best-in-class food and beverage offering created by an executive chef and expert mixologists.

“With a mission of making the thrill of motorsports available to everyone, we graciously appreciate the selection of rFactor 2 to provide the virtual racing experience and real world handling and competition to F1® Arcade and their customers!” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO, at Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) , a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world.

Dom Duhan, Executive Producer at Studio 397 added, “It was a pleasure for our expert simulation development team at Studio 397 to collaborate on developing the racing elements, and we expect that customers will be blown away by the experience.”

“Since opening F1® Arcade in December, the take up has been absolutely phenomenal. Our ambition was to introduce a truly innovative experience that makes sim racing accessible for all in a fun and premium competitive socialising environment. To deliver on this, we needed a partner that could fully tailor the game experience, which is why we selected rFactor 2 and Motorsport Games to work with us on this project. The reaction from customers in our first month has been fantastic and we look forward to welcoming many more at our first London venue and future venues as we expand,” said Adam Breeden, Founder and Chief Executive of Kindred Concepts.

Future plans for F1® Arcade include a Birmingham, UK site in 2023 with further locations powered by rFactor 2 set to be announced. For all F1® Arcade news, be sure to follow @F1Arcade on social media platforms.

About Motorsport Games :

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, is a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make the joy of racing accessible to everyone. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), as well as the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulations. rFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering F1 Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure and every story inspires.

