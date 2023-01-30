Asia Mobile Gaming Market Analysis Report 2023: The Market is Approaching a Major Inflection Point Due Largely to 5G Connectivity - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Gaming in Asia by Technology, Platform, Stakeholder, Connectivity, Sub-Region and Countries 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report represents must-have research for anyone focused on mobile entertainment and/or VAS applications in Asia. This report represents a comprehensive assessment of mobile gaming opportunities in Asia. It provides insights into the mobile gaming business and analysis of current limitations, challenges, and opportunities.

The report also addresses various demand drivers/factors including: Asian mobile gaming demographic analysis, Asian mobile game-play behavior, game-play preference and projection analysis.

The report also provides a comparative analysis of Asian mobile gaming demography and preferences including: Male vs. Female, Casual vs. Core, "Freemium" vs. Premium, Social vs. Traditional, Tablet vs. Mobile, Smartphone vs. Web Enabled vs. Standard Phone, Regular vs. Irregular, Time and Money Spending dynamics.

Mobile gaming is the fastest growing segment of digital entertainment with roots connected to the console-based platform era building upon lessons learned from the likes of Nintendo DS and PlayStation Portable. Initially, adaptive versions of popular console titles were offered for mobile. Incrementally, entertainment targeted towards smartphones and tablets made inroads, particularly in the casual gaming segment. Today, smartphone-based games lead the mobile gaming industry by users but tablets generate higher rates across paid monetization, micro transactions and advertising.

Mostly casual and non-complex genres are popular on smartphone platforms whereas tablets provide a better user experience due to greater hardware capabilities and a superior user interface. Tablets now represent an attractive mid-core gaming platform as they have started competing substantively with console devices and may overtake them in the near future.

The mobile gaming business has also exploded with emerging revenue models such as free-to-play (F2P), "advergaming" etc. Social and community dynamics are also a revolutionary factor that has enhanced viral growth, user targeting, customer acquisition, and monetization, driving substantial daily average revenue per paying user. The major growth drivers are many and varied including growth of data enabled mobile devices, F2P revenue model and in-game advertising that includes display banner, interactive, video ads and "advergaming" (brand sponsorship).

After acquiring millions of mobile users, gaming companies have realized that the emphasis should be focused on user retention rather than innovation. Therefore, the gaming industry is largely focused upon enhancing in-game experience on a periodic basis rather than creating entirely new games, which have proven to cause a drop in loyal users.

In addition, gaming business models have experienced a transition from free-to-play to freemium and also a focus on highly successful categories such as social casino style gaming and real money games.

Select Report Findings

Market for mobile gaming in the Asia region as a whole will reach $93.2 billion by 2028

Market for mobile game publishers and service aggregators in Asia will reach $51.3 billion by 2028

WiFi will continue to be the most extensive means of connectivity followed by LTE and 5G through 2028

While male gamers continue to dominate usage, female gamers are growing 62% faster, poised to reach parity within a decade

Mobile gaming business models have experienced a transition from free-to-play to freemium and also a focus on highly successful categories

Smartphones have the greatest user penetration but tablets represent the best user experience that competes well against the console market

Mobile gaming by device type is dominated by smartphone usage as other devices experience substantially slower growth and tablets are losing ground

Major growth drivers are explosion of data enabled mobile devices, F2P revenue model and in-game advertising that includes display banner, interactive, video ads and "advergaming"

Market Dynamic Analysis

Market Growth Driver Analysis

Cross Platform Game Play and Mobile Social Gaming

Growing Demand of Local Content

Freemium Monetization

Gaming Optimized Devices

Mobile Platform as Common Gaming Platform

Word of Mouth Preference

Local Gaming Platforms

Wearable Gaming Preference

Connected Console and Mobile Cloud

Advergaming

In-Game Transaction

Virtual go-to Community

Cross-Platform Publishing

Non-Facebook Social Gaming Platform

Regulation and Fraud Analysis

Mobile Game Piracy and Virtual Currency Scam

Kompu Gacha Mobile Social Gambling Ban in Japan

Geographic Implication of Antipiracy Law

Zynga with PrivacyVille

Cyber Criminal Attack on Mobile Social Games

In-Game Scam Debate in Mobile Social Games

Open Web to Save DMCA: MiniMega vs. TomKid Game

RMT and Gold Farming Regulation

Offshore Opportunity in Asia

New Entrants Role

Technical and Legal Role of Technology Provider

Virtual Goods and Currency Provider Role

Micro Transaction Solution Provider Role

Business Model Analysis

Key Mobile Gaming Strategies

Revenue Sources and Cost Items

Trendy Business Model

Tips for Economic and Gamification in Business Model

Advertising Model

Building Mathematical Model to Set Price

Market Challenge and Game Balancing Method

Technology and Application Analysis

Case Study

Grand Theft Auto

Nike and Sports Game

FitBit Casual Gaming

BMW Ultimate Drive App

Angry Birds

Fruit Ninja

Cut the Rope

Kompu Gacha Games

Colopula

Hostess Club Social Game

Social Horse-Racing Game

Smurf Village: Real Virtual Economy Success

Alchemy: Android Title Success Case in Korea

The Human Element

Half the Sky Movement

FoldIt: Research for Mankind and Community Patent

RecycleBank: Community Awareness

Miller Literacy Game: Education and Literacy

SPENT: Poverty Alleviation

Raise the Village: Constructing Village

WeTopia Case: Charities for Children

Charities for Animal: Joy Kingdom Case

Japan and Korea Success Story

Pretty Simple's Criminal Case Lesson

Conclusions and Recommendations

Advertisers and Media Companies

Artificial Intelligence Providers

Automotive Companies

Broadband Infrastructure Providers

Communication Service Providers

Computing Companies

Data Analytics Providers

Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

Networking Equipment Providers

Networking Security Providers

Semiconductor Companies

OEM Companies

IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

Software Providers (Game Developers and Publishers)

Content Aggregators

Payment Solution Provider

Social Media Companies

Enterprises and Governments

Gaming Investors

Mobile Gaming Company Analysis

Mobile Game Developers and Publishers

Halfbrick: Australia

Capcom: Japan

Electronic Arts: Japan

Namco Bandai: Japan

Gamevil (Com2uS): Korea

Zeptolab: Russia

Square Enix: Japan

Gameprom: Russia

Kairosoft: Japan

Konami: Japan

Disney Mobile: Japan

GREE: Japan

DeNA: Japan

Tencent: China

Mig33: China

Sina Weibo: China

Papaya Mobile: China

Mobygames

Games2Win: India

Hungama Games: India

Nazara: India

Anino mobile: Philippines

Socialpoint: Spain

Agate Studio: Indonesia

Toge Productions: Indonesia

Creacle Studio: Indonesia

Touchten Games: Indonesia

Maximize Games Studio: Indonesia

Tinker Games: Indonesia

Educa Studio: Indonesia

Altermyth: Indonesia

Nightspade: Indonesia

Alegrium

Kidalang

Menara Games

Own Games

Emerging Publisher Platform Analysis

Sina WeiBo

Tencent Network (Weibo, Qzone and Pengyou)

Renren

Kaixin001

51.Com

Mixi

Cyworld

Yahoo-Mobage

Ameba Pigg

Bebo

Twitter

Amazon

Gaia Online

Badoo

Tagged

Hi5

Habbo

Come2Play

Chillingo

Tencent QQ

KakaoTalk

Line

Tango

Kik Messenger

Zalo

Qihoo 360 Platform

Wandoujia

Baidu App Store

AppChina

D.cn Games Center

Gfan

VKontakte

Yonja

Application Store Analysis

Google Play Games

iOS Game Center

Facebook Games

Alternative Android Store

Slide ME

GetJar

CodeNgo

Apps UK Ltd.

Anzhi

F-Droid

Alternative iOS Store

Cydia

Cross Platform App Store

NVidia (Geoforce)

Nook App Store

Taobao App Market

Bemobi International

Mobango

Appitalism

Kongregate

Maopao

Alternative.To

Market

OEM Appstore

Xiaomi App store

Carrier AppStore

One Store Corp.

MTNPlay

Gaming Service Management Providers

WildTangent

iWin

Twitch.TV

Appia

XSplit

Communication Service Provider Analysis

NTT DoCoMo Japan

KDDI au, Japan

China Mobile, China

China Unicom, China

China Telecom, China

Airtel (Bharti), India

Vodafone Idea, India

SK Telecom, Korea

Telstra Mobile, Australia

Optus Mobile, Australia

Vodafone, New Zealand

MTS, Russia

MegaFon, Russia

Beeline, Russia

Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan

Hong Kong

Mobicom, Mongolia

Telkomsel, Indonesia

Indosat, Indonesia

Viettel, Vietnam

MobiFone, Vietnam

Smart Communications, Philippines

Globe Telecom, Philippines

Maxis, Malaysia

SingTel Mobile, Singapore

AIS, Thailand

DTAC, Thailand

DSTCom, Brunei

Lao-telecom, Laos

Metfone, Cambodia

Turkcell, Turkey

Mobile Telecommunication Company of Iran

STC, Saudi Arabia

Etisalat, UAE

Cellcom, Israel

BATELCO, Bahrain

Cytamobile-Vodafone, Cyprus

Vodafone, Egypt

Zain, Jordan

Zain, Kuwait

Touch, Lebanon

Q-Tel, Qatar

Omantel, Oman

K'Cell, Kazakhstan

Beeline, Kyrgyzstan

Babilon Mobile, Tajikistan

Uzdunrobita, Uzbekistan

MTS, Turkmenistan

Grameenphone, Bangladesh

Dialog, Sri Lanka

Mobilink, Pakistan

Ncell, Nepal

Dhiraagu, Maldives

B-Mobile, Bhutan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af43pp-gaming-in?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.