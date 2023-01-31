Anteriad Joins IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework

Rye Brook, NY, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad today announced their approved status as the latest company to join IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent framework. As a leader in data privacy, transparency and consent, joining the framework is further commitment from Anteriad that they hold themselves to the very highest data standards at a global and regional level and that they are supportive of the work the IAB is doing to facilitate data excellence.

“Anteriad’s commitment to upholding Data Subjects rights through transparent data processing and commitment to compliance is furthered as a member of IAB Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework. Anteriad’s commitment to best-in-class transparency and fair processing is in sync with the IAB’s objectives to bring together the industry to facilitate compliant, targeted advertising and create a trusted network of Digital Providers,” said Karie Burt, Chief Data and Privacy Officer at Anteriad.

The framework, which was launched in April 2018, is designed to help all parties in the digital advertising chain ensure that they comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ePrivacy Directive when processing personal data or accessing and/or storing information on a user’s device, such as cookies, advertising identifiers, device identifiers and other tracking technologies.

"Incorporating Privacy Enhancing Technologies into the products and solutions we're building for our customers is a core principle here at Anteriad," said Eric Shaffer, Chief Product Officer at Anteriad and IAB Project Rearc contributor. "The global brands we're supporting really lean on our expertise to help them navigate the current turbulent data and technology landscapes. Partnering with the IAB to integrate the Transparency and Consent Framework across our products and solutions not only shows our continuing commitment to data privacy, but also highlights our commitment to supporting our customers’ technology needs to help them get in front of their global expansion and growth initiatives."

The Framework was developed by IAB Europe in collaboration with organizations and professionals in the digital advertising industry. It provides transparency to consumers about how, and by whom, their personal data is processed. It also enables users to express choices. Moreover, the TCF enables vendors engaged in programmatic advertising to know ahead of time whether their own and/or their partners’ transparency and consent status allows them to lawfully process personal data for online advertising and related purposes.

Through the Framework, publishers can continue funding themselves through relevant online advertising, and brands can continue to reach their audiences. All the while and most importantly, consumer privacy is protected.

The added registration of Anteriad to the Framework further bolsters IAB Europe’s mission to raise the standard and trust in digital advertising across Europe.

Parties interested in joining the Framework to give audiences full visibility and control over who can process their data in connection with advertising should visit https://advertisingconsent.eu/register/

