TRU Staffing Partners Announces Private Equity and Venture Capital Partnership Program Featuring New Self-Service Staffing Model

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in cybersecurity and data privacy, is pleased to announce it has created a multi-faceted partnership program available to private equity and venture capital firms that will enhance their portfolio companies’ ability to compete and win talent in the cybersecurity and data privacy sectors. The program also offers a unique self-service portal that centralizes the focus of TRU’s cybersecurity and privacy staffing strategies to cross-pollinate and repurpose their proven contractors across multiple organizations.



“Organizations that are joined by parent investment firms have a unique opportunity to benefit from a centralized staffing strategy for specialized areas of discipline — in our case, cybersecurity and data privacy,” said Jared Coseglia, CEO and Founder of TRU Staffing Partners. “Not only do private equity and venture capital firms in our program benefit from robust, proactive staffing collaboration, they also receive key market intelligence geared specifically toward organizations focused on rapid growth or accelerated consolidation. Cybersecurity and data privacy talent are some of the most in-demand professionals in the job market today, yet the supply of talent available is unlikely to meet that demand. Partnering with TRU through this program gives clients exclusive access and visibility to passive and active job seekers for contract and full-time roles specific to each client’s business.”

Partner program benefits include:

Curated self-service talent portal : TRU customizes an immediately available contract talent portal that portfolio stakeholders can access on-demand to review temporary staff augmentation options in real time.

: TRU customizes an immediately available contract talent portal that portfolio stakeholders can access on-demand to review temporary staff augmentation options in real time. Quarterly market intelligence webinars : 30-minute informational sessions custom-designed to speak to the challenges each firm has based on extensive TRU client experience. Webinar topics will include broad compensation, workforce evolution, market trend reports, and a review of each client’s hiring practices, improving efficiency.

: 30-minute informational sessions custom-designed to speak to the challenges each firm has based on extensive TRU client experience. Webinar topics will include broad compensation, workforce evolution, market trend reports, and a review of each client’s hiring practices, improving efficiency. Annual value-creation reporting: Each client will receive benchmarking reporting of their human resources activities extending out one year from the time they join the program.



Within the partner program, TRU clients receive valuable information on what hiring model is best for their organization, whether direct hire placement; fast, flexible contract staffing; contract-to-hire; or retained executive search. All portfolio companies receive the same pricing and staffing flexibility options for turnkey onboarding, pre-negotiated and determined by the parent organization.

The partner program is immediately available to all PE/VC clients and prospects. For more information on this program, contact TRU Staffing Partners today.

