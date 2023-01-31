Capterra Places IntelliTrans Global Visibility Platform on Supply Chain Management Shortlist Software Report for 2022

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , the leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, announces its Global Supply Chain Visibility℠ platform has been named a top Supply Chain Management software product by Capterra. This free online service helps organizations find the right software.



“Making the Capterra shortlist is a testament to how much value users receive from our Global Supply Chain Visibility platform,” says Ken Sherman, President of IntelliTrans. “The IntelliTrans Global Supply Chain Visibility platform brings supply chain transparency, so companies improve customer service, reduce operational costs, and automate business processes. Users save millions of dollars, decrease fleet size, reduce loaded/empty dwell and transit time, resolve misrouted and lost railcars, and reduce customer inventory.”

One global food production company reviewer says, "IntelliTrans provides excellent detailed information about rail car movement across all railroads. It is especially helpful when the shipment is handed off between several railroads.”

Another reviewer says, "This software is powerful and flexible with features that make it easy to offer superior customer service and in-house tactical decisions. It is less expensive than the software we replaced while being more comprehensive and with better tech support."

The IntelliTrans Global Visibility Platform includes multimodal command and control features that give unprecedented visibility into fleet and non-fleet equipment to proactively manage shipments from origin to destination, focusing on exceptions and enhancing the customer experience. It offers real-time location updates with dynamic ETAs for rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean shipments.

Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the Supply Chain Management space that offer the most popular solutions. Capterra selects and ranks products based on an objective methodology developed by their research team. The Supply Chain Management Shortlist report is available here .

Capterra is the web’s most comprehensive software resource and research tool. Capterra connects companies to data, helpful guides, comparison tools, and software reviews from real users to help them confidently find, buy, and get the most out of technology. Capterra conducts research, filters software, compares choices, and allows software buyers to save their favorites to a free personalized profile.

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company, provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by the IntelliTrans cloud-based Control Tower ( Global Visibility Platform℠ ) and IntelliTrans TMS ( Transportation Management System ), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. From real-time alerts to interactive data visualizations, IntelliTrans gives organizations the tools to ask deeper questions and deliver more impactful results. Learn more on our website at www.intellitrans.com.

Media Contact for IntelliTrans:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR ( M1PR.com )

404.421.8497

becky@mediafirst.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3005544-ae5a-44c4-9906-72f01f07cab9