Blockchain Intelligence Group Announces Growth Milestones

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Intelligence Group , the leader in blockchain investigations and training, owned by BIGG Digital Assets, Inc. (“BIGG'') ( CSE: BIGG , OTCQX: BBKCF , WKN: A2PS9W ), announces that it has achieved significant company and industry milestones in global crypto investigations. It added new customers, including enabler of real-time clearing and Embedded Banking for financial institutions ClearBank Ltd. , additional blockchain support, and new leadership hires.



“Growing security concerns, fraud and other nefarious activity have driven demand for crypto investigations tools and training,” said Lance Morginn, president at Blockchain Intelligence Group. “By equipping the investigator community with comprehensive tools coupled with education, we can ensure the continued trust and adoption in crypto and blockchain. Blockchain Intelligence Group stands ready to build on this forward progress and act as a resource as the industry matures, and there’s more to come.”

Global investigation contributions: Notable investigations leveraged Blockchain Intelligence Group’s QLUE™ globally and helped win two major court cases, resulting in tens of millions in dollars in assets recovered for clients in Europe and Africa. In fact, in South Africa the solution helped set crypto asset seizure case law. The court used QLUE™ evidence to issue preservation orders that proved crypto assets belonged to the defendants.

In Norway, an independent investigator, Adcudo, made use of QLUE™ to uncover 220 Bitcoin and a mix of altcoins held in cold storage for half a decade – claimed to have been lost. At its highest valuation in November 2021, a few months before the court date, the combined value of the cryptocurrencies surpassed US $15M, making this the largest cryptocurrency case by monetary value to ever reach the courts of Norway.

The Adcudo consultant and expert witness to the case stated, “QLUE made it possible to uncover the transaction pattern that made the case, and to create a visual presentation for the court which was vital in relaying this essential information.”

Major client wins and additional blockchain support: Blockchain Intelligence Group is pleased to sign notable customers in the areas of finance, investigation and law enforcement, including financial innovators ClearBank , dozens of federal, state/province and local police and prosecuting offices in the US and internationally.

“ClearBank is thrilled to announce Blockchain Intelligence Group as our vendor to mitigate crypto risk for our customers using Entity Explorer and BitRank Verified,” said Farhad Chowdhury, head of financial crime operations at ClearBank. “Blockchain Intelligence Group is the ideal partner. The support from their team is outstanding and we are closely aligned in our missions to provide safe and secure banking services to the cryptocurrency world.”

The company also added several independent investigators as clients, such as Guideposts Solutions, a global leader in compliance, investigations and security consulting. Guidepost added QLUE™ to its digital asset tracing toolbox.

Blockchain Intelligence Group added support for new blockchains in 2022, including Cardano, Stacks, Doge, Monero, Zcash and more. By expanding its ecosystem of supported blockchains, Blockchain Intelligence Group is able to better serve its investigastors in their efforts to follow transactions wherever they may lead.

Most recently, the company launched TRON (TRX) in QLUE™, and now supports 15 blockchains. The company has risk scored more than 13.7B addresses and transactions covering approximately 500,000 tokens, digital assets, and NFTs.

Blockchain Intelligence Group became the first blockchain analytics company to fully support NFTs. The NFT Explorer enables investigators to fully search trading and ownership history of NFTs on Ethereum.

New leadership: Blockchain Intelligence Group recently added new expertise to bring added regulatory and compliance expertise with the hire of Timothy Cradle as Director of Regulatory Affairs. Cradle has nearly fifteen years’ experience as a financial crimes compliance officer with a background in the payments, banking, cryptocurrency, computer, and network security industries. He previously served as Chief Compliance Officer at Baanx Group Ltd. and held several compliance roles during his time at Celsius Network from 2019 to 2021, in addition to his wealth of previous compliance experience.

“I’m ready to help drive Blockchain Intelligence Group’s mission to be the number one crypto investigation and training company that serves global and financial institutions, law enforcement, cryptocurrency companies, and financial investigators,” said Cradle. “This skillset will be particularly important as regulatory requirements develop.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group is the crypto investigations and training company. Founded in 2015, the company helped invent the Blockchain Analytics category. Its flagship software, QLUE™, helps win court cases and recover digital assets. AML, independent and law enforcement investigators rely on the company’s toolkit to track nefarious activity and de-risk transactions for digital assets. The Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator (CCI) course is endorsed by the US government and used by top law enforcement and Fortune 500 banks.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~30% of TerraZero.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

