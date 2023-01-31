StepStone Group Announces 2023 Partner and Managing Director Promotions

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services, has named 10 new partners and 19 new managing directors.



Partner and CEO Scott Hart said, “This group of individuals has demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication to client service, and expertise in their respective domains. Congratulations to all on their well-deserved promotions.”

2023 Partner Class:

Alex Abrams joined StepStone in 2016 and is based in Miami. He is a member of the real estate investment team.

Alberto Basave joined StepStone in 2013 and is a member of the business development team, focusing on Mexico where he works with a variety of clients such as Afores, insurance companies, independent advisors, private banking platforms, and family offices.

Bryan Bedard joined StepStone in 2018 and is based in Toronto. He is a member of the infrastructure and real assets team.

Sid Chandrasekaran joined StepStone in 2017 and is based in London. He is a member of the infrastructure and real assets team.

Philippe Ferneini joined StepStone in 2019 and is based in London. He is a member of the private equity team, focusing on secondaries.

Andrew Mitro joined StepStone in 2018 and is based in Cleveland. He is a member of the real estate team, focusing on investment and portfolio management activities.

Adam Reisler joined StepStone in 2016 and is based in Sydney. He is a member of the infrastructure and real assets team.

Mark Stulic joined StepStone in 2016 and is based in Sydney. He is a member of the infrastructure and real assets team.

Randy Wang joined StepStone in 2016 and is based in Beijing. He is a member of the private equity team, focusing on private equity and venture capital managers and co-investments across the Asia-Pacific region.



New Managing Directors:

Yuki Asari, Business Development, Tokyo

Sophie Aslan, Private Debt, London

Rena DiLoreto, Finance & Accounting, La Jolla

Nick Disyamonthon, Fund Accounting, La Jolla

Aditya Fontana-Raina, Private Equity, New York

Anthony Giambrone, Venture Capital & Growth Equity, Baltimore

Jeremy Goldberg, Real Estate, Cleveland

Anthony Keathley, Finance & Accounting, La Jolla

Carson Kvaternik, Private Equity, La Jolla

Marc Lickes, Private Debt, Zurich

Nitin Malik, Human Resources, New York

Devin Minkoff, Finance & Accounting, La Jolla

Anja Ritchie, Real Estate, Frankfurt

Marc Rivitz, Real Estate, Cleveland

Matthew Roche, Private Equity, New York

Denise Romero, Finance & Accounting, La Jolla

Jovan Samardzic, Private Debt, Zurich

Greg Wallem, Venture Capital & Growth Equity, La Jolla

Stephen West, Venture Capital & Growth Equity, Baltimore



About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of September 30, 2022, StepStone was responsible for approximately $602 billion of total capital, including $135 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

