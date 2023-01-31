At CAGR of 8.8% The Probiotics in Animal Feed Market to Cross $7.3 billion by 2026 Globally Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, to reach $7.3 billion by 2026. The growing awareness about meat and dairy products, health concerns related to livestock, and rising industrialization of animal-processed products are the major factors driving the probiotics in animal feed market. With the imposition of regulations by government agencies on the use of antibiotics, the demand for probiotics for animal feed is projected to remain high.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2016-2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021-2026 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments covered By Source, Livestock, Form and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), DuPont (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Land O'Lakes (US), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ohly (Denmark), Lesaffre (France), Alltech (US), Novozymes (Denmark), Calpis Co., Ltd. (Japan), Unique Biotech (India), and Pure Cultures (US)

The poultry segment is projected to be the largest revenue contributor in the probiotics in animal feed market during the forecast period.

The poultry segment is accounted to hold the largest share of the probiotics in animal feed market in 2020. Probiotics help improve the efficiency of feed and enhance the feed intake among poultry. Probiotics are particularly important at a relatively young age for poultry as they help in stabilizing the intestinal bacteria, which are usually not present in chickens. These factors are contributing to the growth of probiotics in poultry segment.

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Report Highlights

Assumptions based on the COVID-19 impact have been included in the Research Methodology (RM) analysis section in the report.

The forecasted years considered in the report are 2021 to 2026. The impact of COVID-19 outbreak analysis between 2020 and 2021 has been included in the report.

The new study also provides historical data for the market from 2016 to 2020.

Addition/Refinement in the market overview: Newer market-related drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been added to provide an in-depth overview of the market. Additional validated data give better insights into current and future trends in the market. An additional segment on the COVID-19 impact on market dynamics has also been provided.

Newly introduced industry trends chapter: Value chain analysis, technology analysis, pricing analysis, market ecosystem, YC-YCC shift, porter’s five forces analysis, and case study analysis have been included in the study.

The new edition of the report also provides insights on the impact of the COVID-19 on the probiotics in animal feed market, along with its effect on different regional markets.

In premium insights segment, COVID-19 impact analysis has been presented through infographics to showcase the severity of the pandemic.

Refinement of market size with respect to livestock, source, form, and function has been provided based on the COVID-19 impact globally.

In the new edition of the report, additional companies were profiled, and few companies were replaced such as: Kemin Industries, Inc. Provita Eurotech Ltd Advance aqua bio technologies Sanzyme Biologics AgriHealth

Company financials and product portfolios have been updated in the company profiles section for 2020/2021.

Companies’ recent developments have been updated in the report. The ‘MNM View’’ section in the company profiles has been updated based on the COVID-19 impact analysis.

The company evaluation quadrant for animal-based probiotic manufacturers has been updated (with respect to 25 companies) according to the latest company developments. Key player strategies, market share analysis and revenue analysis of the top four market players have been included. The COVID-19-specific company response has also been added.

Adjacent markets for the probiotics in animal feed market have also been provided.

