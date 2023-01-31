Veritext Legal Solutions Celebrates the Court Reporting Community for National Court Reporting and Captioning Week

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in deposition and litigation support solutions, today announces the company will be participating in Court Reporting and Captioning Week taking place February 4-11. To help celebrate and advance the court reporting profession, Veritext will be offering resources, activities and educational opportunities.



The week, designated by the National Court Reporters Association, brings together court reporters, captioners, court reporting firms, schools and others in the legal industry to highlight the many aspects that make court reporting and captioning an attractive profession.

In honor of National Court Reporting and Captioning Week, Veritext is offering:

A brand-new full package of resources to help promote the profession including flyers, a recruiting video, social media posts, email signatures and more.

A brand-new complimentary CEU webinar taking place Monday, February 6, at 4:30 p.m. PST / 7:30 p.m. EST — 10 Ways to Promote Your Profession featuring the Veritext Peer Advisory Council (VPAC) in a panel discussion.

— 10 Ways to Promote Your Profession featuring the Veritext Peer Advisory Council (VPAC) in a panel discussion. A raffle with prizes for anyone who shares their love of court reporting and/or Veritext posts throughout the week on social media using #CRCW23 #VeritextCares.

Advice and mentorship opportunities for new students and graduates from individual members of the VPAC and steno community at large.

Access to the Veritext Student Resource Center, established to inspire and provide information and resources for the next generation of stenographers.

The Veritext Scholarship Program, with scholarships awarded to new or returning students seeking to learn stenography theory and to advance through training programs designed to help them increase speed and achieve completion.

Information on the Maryland Community College System’s Court Reporter Training Program – hosted by Veritext – which offers Steno Theory I & II and Speed Development courses to students across the country via live Zoom videoconferencing.

The Veritext Partner Referral Program, which allows participating court reporters and their referral to each earn $500.

“We understand how vital the court reporting profession is to the legal system, and we are honored to be able to support and further strengthen this community through education, scholarships and fun activities during this week dedicated to celebrating them,” states Nancy Josephs, CEO of Veritext. “We are excited to take part in this event and look forward to supporting this community of professionals this week and throughout the rest of the year.”

For more information on what Veritext is doing to support the court reporting community, visit https://www.veritext.com/industryadvocacy/. For more information on how Veritext is celebrating Court Reporting and Captioning Week visit https://www.veritext.com/crcw23/.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753