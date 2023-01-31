CN’s 2022 Annual Financial Statements and Annual Information Form available on Company Website

English French

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that the Company’s 2022 Annual Financial Statements, Notes thereto and Management’s Discussion and Analysis, and its 2022 Annual Information Form and Form 40-F, have been filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators and are now available in the Investor section of its website, www.cn.ca/investors.



Printed copies of CN’s 2022 Annual Financial Statements, Notes thereto and Management’s Discussion and Analysis will also be available to shareholders free of charge upon request.

