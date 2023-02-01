Ground Penetrating Radar Market Size is Anticipated to Gain $453 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% - says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Offering (Equipment, Services), Type (Handheld, Cart-based and Vehicle-mounted), Application (Utility Detection, Concrete Investigation, Transportation, Law Enforcement) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027, The global ground penetrating radar (GPR) market size is projected to grow from USD 315 million in 2022 to USD 453 million by 2027 at CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The growing government involvement and mandates for implementing GPR in applications such as utility detection and transportation infrastructure development will help grow this market. Government mandates to facilitate communication between the owners and operators of underground facilities and the excavation teams, is driving the demand for GPR systems worldwide.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2018–2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Units Value (USD Million) Segments Covered Offering, Type, and Application Geographic Regions Covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW Companies Covered Major Players: Hexagon AB (Sweden), SPX Corporation (US), Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. (US), Guideline Geo (Sweden), Chemring Group PLC (UK) and Others- (Total 20 players have been covered)

This research report categorizes the ground penetrating radar market by offering, type, application, and region.

By Offering:

Equipment

Services

By Type:

Handheld Systems

Cart-based Systems

Vehicle-mounted Systems

By Application:

Utility Detection

Concrete Investigation

Transportation Infrastructure

Archaeology

Geology & Environment

Law Enforcement & Military

Others

By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Middle East Africa South America



Hexagon AB

Hexagon AB is one of the leading companies in digital reality solutions, combining sensors, software, and autonomous technologies. It operates through two business segments, namely, Geospatial Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Enterprise Solutions. The company offers ground penetrating radar (GPR) solutions through its Geospatial Enterprise Solutions segment. Furthermore, it offers all GPR-related solutions through IDS GeoRadar s.r.l. and Leica Geosystems AG, which are now part of Hexagon AB. IDS GeoRadar s.r.l. was acquired by Hexagon in 2016. The company designs and provides products and services for subsurface investigation, structures investigation and monitoring, and slope stability monitoring. It manufactures GPR and interferometric radar systems.

SPX Corporation

SPX Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, is a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure and detection and measurement equipment. It provides its products through two business segments, namely, HVAC Reportable Segment and Detection and Measurement Reportable Segment. The company offers GPR systems through its Detection and Measurement Reportable Segment. Moreover, the segment delivers transportation solutions, specialized underground location and inspection equipment, and navigation aids. The company sells its products through Radiodetection Ltd. and Sensors & Software Inc.—companies acquired by SPX Corporation. Sensors & Software Inc. offers various GPR-based equipment to locate underground utilities such as soil, rock, rubble, pavement, concrete, water, and ice.

Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.

Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc. (GSSI) was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Nashua, US. GSSI develops and manufactures GPR equipment and electromagnetic induction instruments. The company has a wide product portfolio, namely, structurescan, utilityscan, pavescan, roadscan, bridgescan, SIR systems, and more. Furthermore, it offers its products for concrete inspection, utility locating, road inspection, geological applications, archaeological applications, bridge inspection, environmental assessment, ice and snow investigation, agriculture and forestry applications, mining, golf course management, railway evaluation, forensics, military and security applications, and research applications. The company has more than 15,000 square feet of dedicated engineering and lab space. Furthermore, the company’s engineering work is dedicated to GPRs and other technology solutions. The company also provides technical support and training services. It serves customers through a network of application specialists and representatives worldwide.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, IDS GeoRadar s.r.l., a part of Hexagon AB, announced the newest solution for utility professionals, AiMaps, which offers intelligent cloud-processing of GPR data to deliver the right information to detect the underground utilities faster.

In January 2022, Sensors & Software Inc. announced the release of SPIDAR SDK, a software development kit. It is designed for those who want to use GPRs in their own platforms and control a GPR with their own data acquisition and data processing software.

In September 2021, Guideline Geo introduced the MALA Easy Locator Core for utility locating. This is designed in a way that it can traverse the toughest terrains.

