Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Director declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that Helen Sinclair, Chair of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Limited with effect from 1 February 2023.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66